Woman Shredding System of a Down + Nirvana on Ukulele Is Mind Blowing

Here's the musical medley that you never knew you needed in your life, and it comes from a very talented ukulele player named Taimane Gardner, who shared her blistering take on System of a Down's "Chop Suey" and ended with Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit" via the TikTok social networking site.

Often times with eyes closed feeling the spirit of the music, although occasionally making eye contact with the camera with a knowing smile, Taimane is absolutely shredding her way through a series of four covers on an instrument you don't typically think of for shredding. As she nimbly makes her, she adds in some haunting vocals as well.

Get a closer listen and see if you can catch all four songs she pulls out on ukulele below.

Taimane Gardner Covers System of a Down + Nirvana on Ukulele

While she's fairly new to TikTok, Taimane has been showing her skills on YouTube dating even further back. One of the cooler videos she posted via YouTube was a ukulele/guitar medley with Ramiro Marziani through Beethoven's 5th Symphony with System of a Down's "Aerials," Led Zeppelin's "Kashmir" and AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" that can be viewed below.

Taimane and Ramiro Marziani, "Beethoven / System of a Down / Led Zeppelin / AC/DC Medley"

You can check out more of Taimane's playing via her TikTok and YouTube channels. You can also check here to find her tour dates, merch, tab sheets, her latest single and video for "Vesper" and more.