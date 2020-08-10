You’ve seen the worst fake guitar playing on Instagram, but bad miming has a much longer history in TV and movies. We scoured the Internet for the most catastrophic performances ever, putting together a compilation for your cringe cravings.

The Disney Channel is prime real estate for awful guitar moments. Sure, young kids can’t be expected to become virtuosos overnight, but at least tell them how to use the fretboard. One guitar battle from I’m in the Band features some horrible Hendrix-style teeth picking, along with mildly sexual undertones. We even found a cringeworthy scene from South Africa’s Disney Channel.

Bollywood has a serious guitar problem, with actors not even trying to pretend they can play. One of India’s most iconic guitar motifs comes from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, with shirtless hunk Salman Khan spinning around to reveal no strumming or fretting. He even throws his axe to a nearby roadie, who somehow catches it faster than the speed of light.

If you want an entire movie of bad guitar miming, check out Crossroads with Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio. The actor does some heroically bad fake playing, especially during a guitar duel with the iconic Steve Vai. Vai himself hardly passes as a real guitarist, showing how Hollywood doesn’t have the best eye for a six-string.

Check out The Worst Fake Guitar Playing of All Time in the Loud List below.

