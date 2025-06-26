Rapper Yung Gravy has taken his love for a Panic! at the Disco classic and turned it into what could be his next big hit. That's right, "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" has been reimagined by Gravy as "I Write Hymns Not Travesties."

The song samples the famous pizzicato cello motif of the original version albeit in a bit of a sped up manner, as Yung Gravy also name checks the band and singer Brendon Urie in the lyrics and sings along with Urie's original vocal in the slightly altered chorus.

"I was a huge Panic! fan growing up, so when I dropped Sensational and saw Brendon Urie blasting it, I knew I had to flip this eventually," says Gravy. "Shoutout to PATD for always supporting baby. Gravy! at the Disco." Take a listen to the song and check out his newly reimagined lyrics below.

Yung Gravy, "I Write Hymns Not Travesties"

Yung Gravy, "I Write Hymns Not Travesties" Lyrics

Hit the boof blunt feeling panic at the disco

Neck, wrist diamonds but I never smoke crystal

Margiela Mason, Gravy posted in the middle

Whole lot of fine shyt in both of my peripherals

1, 2, 3, Forbes 30 under 30

300 women, dive up in it like I’m Xerxes

Sailing through the streets with the drip, give ‘em scurvy

End it on a high note, feel like Brendon Urie I chime in with a haven't you people ever heard of

Getting ya god damn dough up

Go and get some bread

Stack that change ’til the day I’m dead

I chime in, haven't you people ever heard of

Getting ya god damn hoes up

Put you on game

Make that bag then you make it rain Butter up the booty had to spray it with the Crisco

Crème Brûlée skin, but the coochie on flamingo

Kitty talking to me call me Dr. Doolittle

Before she get the dick she gon’ have to solve riddle

Coochie waterfall, T.L.C., hit it gentle

Shit was so bussin’ that I busted accidental

That was yo bitch? Must be coincidental

Lemme talk to ‘em baby, flip the instrumental

I only write hymns I don’t write no travesties

Every time I step out, catch a few casualties

I’ve been known to pull, baby it’s Yung Gravity

I only get addressed by your wife as “your majesty”

My hoes handpicked with poise and rationality

Swiss, Persian, Thai, Cuban, plenty nationalities

Riding drop top with a Miss Congeniality

Got 6 Vogue models in my booth at the Applebees I chime in with a haven't you people ever heard of

Getting ya god damn dough up

Go and get some bread

Stack that change ’til the day I’m dead

I chime in, haven't you people ever heard of

Getting ya god damn hoes up

Put you on game

Make that bag then you make it rain

I chime in with a haven't you people ever heard of

Getting ya god damn dough up

Go and get some bread

Stack that change ’til the day I’m dead

I chime in, haven't you people ever heard of

Getting ya god damn hoes up

Put you on game

Make that bag then you make it rain

It should also be noted that it appears that new Yung Gravy version called "I Write Hymns Not Travesties" was done with the blessing of Panic and Brendon Urie himself.

The rapper shared a cheeky exchange with Urie through his Instagram stories in which Urie reached out to let Yung Gravy know that Panic's "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" passed one billion plays streaming the same day Gravy's new song went live.

"Thank you for that Gravy bump bro," acknowledged Urie, while the rapper responded, "Always love helping out small artists," with a pray emoji.

brendon urie and yung gravy instagram exchange 2025 Instagram Stories: @yunggravy loading...

For fans of the original, you can also listen to "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" below.

Panic! At the Disco, "I Write Sins Not Tragedies"