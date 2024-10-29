The full When We Were Young 2025 lineup has been revealed, with Blink-182 and Panic! At the Disco as the festival's main headlining acts.

Just a few weeks after the 2024 installment of the event wrapped up, the full lineup for the 2025 version has been shared. The festival will take place Oct. 18, 2025 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

The fest will mark the return of Panic! At the Disco, who broke up last year when Brendon Urie decided to step away from the group to dedicate his time to being a father to his newborn baby. Thus, they played their final performances last February and March in Europe.

Panic! At the Disco will perform A Fever You Can't Sweat Out in its entirety at the festival, as 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the album. They'll also play some of their other biggest hits during their set, according to a post on the band's social media.

READ MORE: Five Bands We Never Thought Would Reunite (But Did)

Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring and many other groups are also set to perform. See the full lineup below.

Passes for When We Were Young 2025 go on sale this Friday (Nov. 1) at 1PM ET and can be purchased for just $19.99 down. Fans can also sign up for the presale on the festival's website now.

When We Were Young 2025 Full Lineup

Panic! At the Disco

Blink-182

Weezer

Avril Lavigne

The Offspring

All Time Low

The Used

Knocked Loose

The Gaslight Anthem

Bad Religion

Yellowcard

Ice Nine Kills

Motionless in White

I Prevail

Beartooth

Simple Plan

Kublai Khan TX

The Plot in You

Mayday Parade

Loathe

Taking Back Sunday

Asking Alexandria

Pvris

We Came as Romans

Boys Like Girls

The Cab

Jack's Mannequin

Set Your Goals

letlive.

Story of the Year

Sleeping With Sirens

Breathe Carolina

The Starting Line

Plain White T's

Destroy Boys

The Story So Far

Sunami

We the Kings

Crown the Empire

Straylight Run

The Amity Affliction

The Rocket Summer

Never Shout Never

Don Broco

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus

Taylor Acorn

The Summer Set

Holding Absence

The Movielife

Alexisonfire

Her Leather Jacket

Arm's Length