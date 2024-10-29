Full When We Were Young 2025 Lineup Revealed
The full When We Were Young 2025 lineup has been revealed, with Blink-182 and Panic! At the Disco as the festival's main headlining acts.
Just a few weeks after the 2024 installment of the event wrapped up, the full lineup for the 2025 version has been shared. The festival will take place Oct. 18, 2025 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
The fest will mark the return of Panic! At the Disco, who broke up last year when Brendon Urie decided to step away from the group to dedicate his time to being a father to his newborn baby. Thus, they played their final performances last February and March in Europe.
Panic! At the Disco will perform A Fever You Can't Sweat Out in its entirety at the festival, as 2025 marks the 20th anniversary of the album. They'll also play some of their other biggest hits during their set, according to a post on the band's social media.
READ MORE: Five Bands We Never Thought Would Reunite (But Did)
Weezer, Avril Lavigne, The Offspring and many other groups are also set to perform. See the full lineup below.
Passes for When We Were Young 2025 go on sale this Friday (Nov. 1) at 1PM ET and can be purchased for just $19.99 down. Fans can also sign up for the presale on the festival's website now.
When We Were Young 2025 Full Lineup
Panic! At the Disco
Blink-182
Weezer
Avril Lavigne
The Offspring
All Time Low
The Used
Knocked Loose
The Gaslight Anthem
Bad Religion
Yellowcard
Ice Nine Kills
Motionless in White
I Prevail
Beartooth
Simple Plan
Kublai Khan TX
The Plot in You
Mayday Parade
Loathe
Taking Back Sunday
Asking Alexandria
Pvris
We Came as Romans
Boys Like Girls
The Cab
Jack's Mannequin
Set Your Goals
letlive.
Story of the Year
Sleeping With Sirens
Breathe Carolina
The Starting Line
Plain White T's
Destroy Boys
The Story So Far
Sunami
We the Kings
Crown the Empire
Straylight Run
The Amity Affliction
The Rocket Summer
Never Shout Never
Don Broco
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus
Taylor Acorn
The Summer Set
Holding Absence
The Movielife
Alexisonfire
Her Leather Jacket
Arm's Length
