2018 was a rich year for hard rock, with some of the genre’s biggest bands releasing new albums. Whether from rejuvenated acts, longtime headliners or up-and-comers, here are the 10 Best Hard Rock Albums of 2018.

Alice in Chains are more likely to disavow the Seattle Seahawks and become a Nirvana cover band than to release a bad album. The title Rainier Fog perfectly encapsulates everything Alice in Chains’ sixth full-length represents. Even when there’s rays of sunlight poking through (see “Never Fade”), this record is 53 minutes of gloom that lingers like the grey skies. It’s a change of pace for the grunge legends, who lean less on riffs, opting to conjure moods that, at times, are a few shades darker than some of their classic material.

With every new album, Halestorm cement their status as one of hard rock's elite bands. Vicious isn't a dramatic shift from previous releases, but does provide a honing and sharpening of their sound. From the raucous chart-topping single “Uncomfortable” to the sexually charged “Do Not Disturb,” Halestorm aren’t resting on their laurels.

Oh Maynard, what can’t you do? A Perfect Circle’s latest full-length, is the follow-up to 2004’s Emotive, yet it has more in common with the languorous skewed hard rock of 2003’s Thirteenth Step. The lion’s share of Eat the Elephant may have been composed by multi-instrumentalist Billy Howerdel, but once again, it’s Keenan who provides the emotional meat of the album’s impact.

Check out our picks for the 10 Best Rock Albums of 2018 in the Loud List above and be sure to check out our full Top 30 list.