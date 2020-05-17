10-Year-Old Girl Drummer Crushes Royal Blood Song While Rocking Zulu Facepaint

Playing music can bring immense joy, and you definitely can see the joy coming from 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell, as she absolutely crushes one of her favorite rock songs, "Out of the Black," from Royal Blood.

Bushell has become a YouTube sensation over the past year, with her passion on the kit catching the eye of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres who invited Nandi to perform Nirvana's "In Bloom" on her show back in December. She started posting videos at the age of 6 and recently turned 10.

In her latest video posting, Nandi writes, "I love rocking out to #outoftheblack by

@royalblooduk! This is a rocking tune @BenjiTalent and #mikekerr! I went full #zulu in this video. The white paint is traditionally #zulu #facepainting." Less than an hour after posting the video, Royal Blood responded on social media, complimenting the young drummer for "absolutely rocking the tubs."

As you can see in the clip below, Nandi seems to be having the time of her life, smiling throughout the video, singing along to the words, sticking her tongue out while drumming and tossing the sticks at the end while flexing a clinched fist at the conclusion of her performance.

Some of Nandi's recent videos include performances of Nirvana's "In Bloom," Queens of the Stone Age's "No One Knows," Cream's "White Room" and more. See more of her drum covers at her YouTube channel.

Nandi Bushell Crushes Royal Blood Drum Cover