He was taken from us too soon, but thanks to countless hours of videotape, generations of fans will continue to discover the Pantera / Damageplan guitar legend known lovingly as Dimebag Darrell.

We've all seen footage of Dimebag shredding with Pantera in front of tens or even hundreds of thousands of people, but a select few got to see 'Diamond' Darrell in his teenage years. Whether filming promos at home or playing like a god at age 18, we've got Dime's formative years covered in this Loud List.

Some of the greatest comedic moments in metal were captured thanks to Pantera's home videos. Dime was quite a character, which is why confrontations with a Christian group in his hotel room, lighting friends up with fireworks and destroying cars with a sledgehammer continue to feel so classic.

There's plenty more to see from the unparalleled life of Dimebag Darrell Abbott, so check out 11 Unforgettable Dimebag Darrell Moments in the video above!

11 Unforgettable Dimebag Darrell Moments