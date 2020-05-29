Today we’re sharing the story of Melissa, a 16-year-old trans person who says metal saved her life. In this exclusive testimonial, she explains how metal helped her through the aftermath of a suicide attempt and how music has inspired her to keep a positive mindset.

Melissa attempted to take her life after coming out as trans to a friend. After the news spread around her middle school, she was beaten up and left to come out to her parents. Once she was released from the hospital, it was Lamb of God’s “Walk With Me in Hell” that spoke to her.

“I was like, ‘This is the song I need right now.’ That was my introduction to heavy metal,” she shares. “When it got to the part when he says, ‘Take hold of my hand, for you are no longer alone, walk with me in hell,’ something about that always makes me feel good. I’m not alone, I’ve got music.”

Melissa also speaks about how Killswitch Engage and Slipknot keeping her PMA strong, along with The Ghost Inside. “I still think [The Ghost Inside] are probably the most positive band I’ve listened to. All their songs are about moving forward and finding strength to get back up after life has knocked you down. The lyrics to ‘Mercy’ right before the breakdown, ’Life’s swinging hard, but I’m swinging harder.”

She continues, “What happened to the band — that bus crash, a drummer losing a leg — most would think would be career-ending. Everyone thought it was impossible for them to come back after all that, and they persevered and they came back and they are doing better than ever.”

Melissa concludes, “I’d like to think I’m on the right path, and I feel like I am. A lot of metal really helps guide me along this path. There is a great local metal scene here, those people are some of the most accepting people I’ve ever met.

Watch Melissa tell her story in the video below.

I'm 16 and Transgender, Metal Saved My Life