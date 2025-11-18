Can You Name These ’90s Rock Radio Hits From Their Opening Lyric?

How well do you know the opening lyrics from these hit 1990s rock radio songs?

You've heard the songs in this quiz likely hundreds of times and probably subconsciously hummed or sung along to them. But do you REALLY know the lyrics? We're about to find out.

We've presented you with 25 of the biggest rock radio hits from the 1990s, songs that fared will on either the Mainstream Rock or Alternative Airplay charts and in many cases they also had big MTV videos that you likely saw in heavy rotation over the course of the decade.

The songs on this list are representative of the hard rock that opened the decade, the grunge revolution that spawned the rise of alternative rock and the eventual nu-metal takeover that finished out the '90s.

We'll use the honor system here. All the answers can be found on the final slide, so try not to look ahead until you finish the challenge. Some opening lyrics we expect you'll find super easy, but there are a few others that are perhaps more difficult to recall than you might expect.

Scroll below and start your challenge.

ANSWERS: All answers can be seen on the very last slide after all of the lyrics are shown. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire