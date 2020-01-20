Can you believe 2010 was already a decade ago? Do you remember some of the big events that occurred in the music world then?

Rock and metal are ever-changing as music genres, and there's always a lot going on. There are band breakups, reunions, historic performances and, unfortunately, deaths.

2010 was a pretty intense year for rock and metal news. The Big Four played the same stage together for the first time in thrash history. Behemoth frontman Nergal was diagnosed with leukemia after suffering an undisclosed sickness for some time. Legendary vocalist Ronnie James Dio succumbed to his stomach cancer and sadly passed away.

Step on into our time warp and look at the 15 biggest events in rock and metal that occurred 10 years ago.

2010's 15 Biggest Events in Rock + Metal