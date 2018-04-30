We're just a few months into 2018, and there are already some great records that we're sure will rank among the year's best.

The year has already given us two long-awaited returns, as A Perfect Circle and Stone Temple Pilots have been welcomed back with open arms after some time away. Many of rock's bigger names have pushed the creative envelope, not content to rest on past successes.

This was the year we saw Myles Kennedy free of his work with Slash and Alter Bridge, yet giving us something completely different. And you've got a number of releases from less heralded bands that deserve a closer listen.

We'll continue to update this post throughout the year, but for now, check out our picks for the Best Rock Albums of 2018 ... So Far in the gallery below.