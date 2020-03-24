Better late than never, and while some in the 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class have been waiting to join the all-time greats for a while, their wait will finally end this fall. The Rock Hall, recently postponing their 2020 ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic, will now hold the annual event in November.

According to Deadline, the exact date will be Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8PM ET at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland. As with the initial proposed plan, the induction class will be celebrated live on HBO for the first time. Previous years on HBO have featured edited ceremonies that aired a few weeks after the induction took place.

As a refresher, this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction class includes Nine Inch Nails, The Doobie Brothers, T. Rex, Depeche Mode, Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. This marks the 35th year of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

For Nine Inch Nails mastermind Trent Reznor, the news was icing on the cake of a week that also included the birth of his new baby. Reznor told Rolling Stone he was he's both "freaked out" and "quite in shock" after previously being passed over in 2015 and 2016. See Reznor and his fellow inductees finally enter the Rock Hall on Nov. 7.