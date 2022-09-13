2022 Aftershock Festival Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed

That rumble you feel is the typing of keys as Aftershock Festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have revealed the set times and stage assignments for this year's festival.

Taking place over four big days (Oct. 6-9) at Sacramento's Discovery Park, the 2022 edition of Aftershock features a stellar lineup headlined by Slipknot, KISS, Muse and My Chemical Romance and featuring over 90 bands total.

Each day will have four stages housing all of the day's performances and you can see the breakdown along with the set times for each act. There may be a few conflicts of acts you want to see, so it's good to study up now and figure out your music-going plan for the weekend. So without further adieu, see who's playing where and when at the 2022 Aftershock Festival. And be sure to have the Aftershock mobile app handy for your music weekend plan.

Thursday, October 6

Jack Daniel's Stage

8:35PM - Slipknot

6:25PM - Evanescence

4:50PM - Killswitch Engage

3:20PM - Nothing More

2PM - Fever 333

12:50PM - Vended

KOLAS Stage

7:30PM - Rob Zombie

5:30PM - Stone Temple Pilots

4PM - Ghostemane

2:35PM - Ice Nine Kills

1:25PM - Dead Sara

12:20PM - Solence

Coors Light Stage

8:35PM - Bad Religion

6:30PM - Alexisonfire

4:40PM - Cherry Bombs

3:25PM - Prong

2PM - Taipei Houston

12:50PM - Ego Kill Talent

DWPresents Stage

7:30PM - Code Orange

5:35PM - Crown the Empire

4PM - Royal & the Serpent

2:35PM - Poorstacy

1:25PM - Against the Current

12:20PM - Superbloom

Friday, October 7

Jack Daniel's Stage

9:30PM - KISS

7:30PM - Danzig

5:45PM - Falling in Reverse

4:10PM - Clutch

2:55PM - Spiritbox

1:45PM - Aeir

KOLAS Stage

8:25PM - Lamb of God

6:35PM - Chevelle

5PM - Motionless in White

3:30PM - Jeris Johnson

2:20PM - Joey Valence & Brae

1:10PM - Orbit Culture

Coors Light Stage

9:30PM - Meshuggah

7:40PM - In Flames

5:45PM - Helmet

4:20PM - Mike's Dead

2:55PM - Archetypes Collide

1:45PM - TBA

DWPresents Stage

8:40PM - GWAR

6:50PM - Apocalyptica

5:10PM - Nemophilia

3:40PM - Set It Off

2:20PM - Twitch Band Winner TBA

1:05PM - TBA

Saturday, October 8

Jack Daniel's Stage

9:30PM - My Chemical Romance

7:20PM - A Day to Remember

5:40PM - Yungblud

4:05PM - Beartooth

2:45PM - Thursday

1:35PM - Lilith Czar

KOLAS Stage

8:25PM - Papa Roach

6:25PM - Halestorm

4:45PM - Theory of a Deadman

3:25PM - Thrice

2:10PM - Airbourne

1PM - Eva Under Fire

Coors Light Stage

7:15PM - City Morgue

5:35PM - Ho99o9

4:05PM - The Chats

2:50PM - Mothica

1:35PM - Trash Boat

12:30PM - As You Were

DWPresents Stage

8:20PM - The Distillers

6:25PM - L.S. Dunes

4:45PM - Enter Shikari

3:30PM - Zeal & Ardor

2:10PM - Point North

1:05PM - Crooked Teeth

Sunday, October 9

Jack Daniel's Stage

8:30PM - Muse

6:20PM - Bring Me the Horizon

4:45PM - The Pretty Reckless

3:25PM - The Struts

2:10PM - Dirty Honey

1PM - New Years Day

KOLAS Stage

7:25PM - Shinedown

5:35PM - Black Label Society

4PM - The Interrupters

2:45PM - Underoath

1:35PM - The Warning

12:25PM - Maggie Lindemann

Coors Light Stage

8:30PM - Action Bronson

6:25PM - Jelly Roll

4:50PM - Amigo The Devil

3:25PM - Band-Maid

2:10PM - The Alive

1PM - The Bobby Lees

DWPresents Stage

7:30PM - Bayside

5:40PM - Carolesdaughter

4:05PM - Classless Act

2:45PM - Jared James Nichols

1:35PM - Bloodywood

12:25PM - Heartsick

For those not at Aftershock in person, you can access "The Space Zebra Show" hosted on the DWPresents Twitch channel throughout the weekend for a variety of immersive backstage experiences.

Aftershock will also include space for food, drink and merch vendors as well as sponsor activations for select organizations. Visit the festival website for more details.