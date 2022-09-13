2022 Aftershock Festival Set Times + Stage Assignments Revealed
That rumble you feel is the typing of keys as Aftershock Festival organizers Danny Wimmer Presents have revealed the set times and stage assignments for this year's festival.
Taking place over four big days (Oct. 6-9) at Sacramento's Discovery Park, the 2022 edition of Aftershock features a stellar lineup headlined by Slipknot, KISS, Muse and My Chemical Romance and featuring over 90 bands total.
Each day will have four stages housing all of the day's performances and you can see the breakdown along with the set times for each act. There may be a few conflicts of acts you want to see, so it's good to study up now and figure out your music-going plan for the weekend. So without further adieu, see who's playing where and when at the 2022 Aftershock Festival. And be sure to have the Aftershock mobile app handy for your music weekend plan.
Thursday, October 6
Jack Daniel's Stage
8:35PM - Slipknot
6:25PM - Evanescence
4:50PM - Killswitch Engage
3:20PM - Nothing More
2PM - Fever 333
12:50PM - Vended
KOLAS Stage
7:30PM - Rob Zombie
5:30PM - Stone Temple Pilots
4PM - Ghostemane
2:35PM - Ice Nine Kills
1:25PM - Dead Sara
12:20PM - Solence
Coors Light Stage
8:35PM - Bad Religion
6:30PM - Alexisonfire
4:40PM - Cherry Bombs
3:25PM - Prong
2PM - Taipei Houston
12:50PM - Ego Kill Talent
DWPresents Stage
7:30PM - Code Orange
5:35PM - Crown the Empire
4PM - Royal & the Serpent
2:35PM - Poorstacy
1:25PM - Against the Current
12:20PM - Superbloom
Friday, October 7
Jack Daniel's Stage
9:30PM - KISS
7:30PM - Danzig
5:45PM - Falling in Reverse
4:10PM - Clutch
2:55PM - Spiritbox
1:45PM - Aeir
KOLAS Stage
8:25PM - Lamb of God
6:35PM - Chevelle
5PM - Motionless in White
3:30PM - Jeris Johnson
2:20PM - Joey Valence & Brae
1:10PM - Orbit Culture
Coors Light Stage
9:30PM - Meshuggah
7:40PM - In Flames
5:45PM - Helmet
4:20PM - Mike's Dead
2:55PM - Archetypes Collide
1:45PM - TBA
DWPresents Stage
8:40PM - GWAR
6:50PM - Apocalyptica
5:10PM - Nemophilia
3:40PM - Set It Off
2:20PM - Twitch Band Winner TBA
1:05PM - TBA
Saturday, October 8
Jack Daniel's Stage
9:30PM - My Chemical Romance
7:20PM - A Day to Remember
5:40PM - Yungblud
4:05PM - Beartooth
2:45PM - Thursday
1:35PM - Lilith Czar
KOLAS Stage
8:25PM - Papa Roach
6:25PM - Halestorm
4:45PM - Theory of a Deadman
3:25PM - Thrice
2:10PM - Airbourne
1PM - Eva Under Fire
Coors Light Stage
7:15PM - City Morgue
5:35PM - Ho99o9
4:05PM - The Chats
2:50PM - Mothica
1:35PM - Trash Boat
12:30PM - As You Were
DWPresents Stage
8:20PM - The Distillers
6:25PM - L.S. Dunes
4:45PM - Enter Shikari
3:30PM - Zeal & Ardor
2:10PM - Point North
1:05PM - Crooked Teeth
Sunday, October 9
Jack Daniel's Stage
8:30PM - Muse
6:20PM - Bring Me the Horizon
4:45PM - The Pretty Reckless
3:25PM - The Struts
2:10PM - Dirty Honey
1PM - New Years Day
KOLAS Stage
7:25PM - Shinedown
5:35PM - Black Label Society
4PM - The Interrupters
2:45PM - Underoath
1:35PM - The Warning
12:25PM - Maggie Lindemann
Coors Light Stage
8:30PM - Action Bronson
6:25PM - Jelly Roll
4:50PM - Amigo The Devil
3:25PM - Band-Maid
2:10PM - The Alive
1PM - The Bobby Lees
DWPresents Stage
7:30PM - Bayside
5:40PM - Carolesdaughter
4:05PM - Classless Act
2:45PM - Jared James Nichols
1:35PM - Bloodywood
12:25PM - Heartsick
For those not at Aftershock in person, you can access "The Space Zebra Show" hosted on the DWPresents Twitch channel throughout the weekend for a variety of immersive backstage experiences.
Aftershock will also include space for food, drink and merch vendors as well as sponsor activations for select organizations. Visit the festival website for more details.