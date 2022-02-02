The 2022 Decibel Magazine Metal + Beer Fest lineup for the Philadelphia installment of the annual event is officially in place with Cannibal Corpse and Candlemass serving as the weekend's headliners.

The two-day festival will be held at The Fillmore on June 10 and 11 and among an attractive, wide-ranging bill are several participating breweries to round out the experience.

With a total of 14 bands set to play, fans will also have a handful of unique opportunities to catch full album plays from some of the highest-billed acts. Candlemass will perform their legendary doom metal debut Epicus Doomicus Metallicus, thrashers Nuclear Assault will tear through all of Game Over, Cascadian black metal pioneers Wolves in the Throne Room will present all of Two Hunters and gnashing death bringers The Red Chord are set to play all of Clients.

See the complete band lineup and participating breweries below.

Tickets go on sale on Feb. 4 at 10AM ET. Head to the Decibel website for more information on how to purchase tickets.

Decibel Magazine 2022 Metal + Beer Fest Philadelphia Lineup

Friday:

Candlemass (performing Epicus Doomicus Metallicus in its entirety)

Wolves in the Throne Room (performing Two Hunters in its entirety)

Voivod

Soul Glo

Derkéta

Craven Idol

The Silver

Saturday:

Cannibal Corpse

Nuclear Assault (performing Game Over in its entirety)

The Red Chord (performing Clients in its entirety)

Full of Hell

All Else Failed

Sanguisugabogg

Deathevokation

