2022 Furnace Fest Reveals First Wave of Bands – The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire + More

The 2022 rock and metal festival season is starting to take shape and the organizers for Furnace Fest are starting to whet the collective appetites of their fans by introducing the first wave of acts participating in this year's music weekend. The initial lineup of bands includes such top-billed talent as The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire and New Found Glory.

The 2022 edition follows a long-awaited return that occurred in 2021, with organizers reviving the once popular festival. The festivities will take place at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama the weekend of Friday, Sept. 23 through Sunday, Sept. 25. In total there is expected to be 90 bands playing four stages, though only a select handful of those acts are revealed in the initial announcement.

Joining the aforementioned The Ghost Inside, Alexisonfire and New Found Glory over the three-day weekend will be Advent, The Acacia Strain, American Nightmare, Anti-Flag, As Friends Rust, Bleeding Through, Capra, Demon Hunter, Earth Crisis, Elliott, Integrity, The Joy Formidable, Just Like Heaven, Kublai Khan TX, Lagwagon, Misery Signals, Mom Jeans, Morning Again, Nothing, Pedro the Lion, Quicksand, Roadside Monument, Shadows Fall, Slow Crush, Stretch Arm Strong, Strike Anywhere and WristMeetRazor. But that's just the beginning as an additional 60 acts will be announced at a later time.

“Furnace Fest took a 17 year nap before a group of us banded together with hopes of a one-time reunion,” the Furnace Fest team shares. “After countless difficulties (like a global pandemic and rescheduling three times) the ‘one-time resurrection’ went so well that we knew it was only fair to share the experience again. We’re beyond excited to share this first wave of artist announcements and are thrilled to welcome 90 total bands on four stages in one, if not the, most unique venues on the planet. To us, Furnace Fest isn’t a festival. This is a family reunion of the most epic kind.”

You can find ticketing information, payment plan options, hotel accommodations and more by visiting the Furnace Fest website.

2022 Furnace Fest Lineup (First Wave)

