Five New Rock + Metal Tours Announced the Past Two Weeks (Dec. 22, 2023-Jan. 3, 2024)
How's your 2024 going so far? The holidays gave us a bit of a respite from the tour announcement rush, but there were a few bands and events making announcements over the last two weeks.
Five rock and metal tours were announced, with the always entertaining Mac Sabbath and Last in Line, featuring former Dio members, leading the way.
Music fans are also getting their first taste of Furnace Fest's final lineup with a handful of new names announced, plus there's a pretty cool Leslie West tribute show coming for those on the West Coast. Check out the latest rock and metal touring and festival announcements below:
Bonginator
Tour Dates: Jan. 2 - Jan. 14, 2024
Support Acts: Frog Mallet and Body Fam
Ticketing Info: here
Deadwolff
Tour Dates: Feb. 23 - March 9, 2024
Support Acts: TINY
Ticketing Info: here
Freya
Tour Dates: Jan. 12 - Jan. 20, 2024
Support Acts: Rig Time
Ticketing Info: here
Last in Line
Tour Dates: Jan. 26 - May 4, 2024
Support Acts: None Announced
Ticketing Info: here
Mac Sabbath
Tour Dates: Jan. 14 - Jan. 21, 2024
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info: here
Also of Note:
* The 2024 edition of Furnace Fest is starting to take shape, with Underoath celebrating the 20th anniversary of They're Only Chasing Safety, Poison the Well, Stretch Armstrong and Shai Hulud among the initial additions to the lineup. The festival runs Oct. 4-6, 2024 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama.
Ticketing Info: here
* The lineup for the 2024 Rock Lansing Festival has been revealed, with the event set to take place at Adado Riverfront Park in Lansing, Michigan on May 18. Taproot, Nonpoint, Of Virtue, Eva Under Fire, Heartsick, Any Given Sin, The Gasoline Gypsies and more will perform.
Ticketing Info: here.
* The late great Mountain frontman and guitarist Leslie West is the subject of an upcoming tribute concert. Give Back Through the Music presents "American Classics: Honoring Leslie West," with the show set to take place Jan. 23, 2024 at the Canyon Club in Agoura Hills, Calif. Steve Lukather, Tracii Guns, Orianthi, Classless Act, Supersonic Blues Machine, Richie Kotzen, Jesse Hughes, Phil X, Alex Skolnick, Matteo Mancuso, Stephen Perkins, Rudy Sarzo, Brett Scallions, Norwood Fisher and many more will play, with Eddie Trunk hosting the evening.
Ticketing Info: here.
