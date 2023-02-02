23 Bands Announced for Furnace Fest Including Four Reunions

The 2023 edition of Furnace Fest is coming together, with organizers piecemeal delivering the lineup and already revealing one of the weekend's headliners as well as the participants in the special pre-festival Shed Bash.

Furnace Fest will take place Sept. 23-24 at Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama, with a special pre-festival Shed Bash with a stellar lineup in a limited capacity room taking place the day prior (Sept. 22). As for the first headliner named, that honor goes to Turnstile.

"During FF21, a last-minute lineup change moved @turnstileluvconnection to close out the @plugyourholes Stage in the Shed. LED balloons bounced through the crowd as excitement built. Turnstile owned that Stage and delivered at a level that left us all wanting more. It was a party! We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect ending to the weekend," stated organizers, adding, "This year, we are pleased to welcome Turnstile back as our Saturday headliner on Main Stage!"

Other acts announced so far include Between the Buried and Me, Saosin, Extol, Zao, Strife, Scowl, Drain, Defeater, Ninety Pound Wuss, Teenage Wrist, Blessed by a Broken Heart, Zulu, Inclination, Valleyheart, One King Down, Gorilla Biscuits, The Callous Daoboys and Foreign Hands. Plus, there will be reunion sets performed by Head Automatic, It Dies Today, A Plea for Purging and Training for Utopia

Organizers also just announced their plans for the special pre-festival "Shed Bash," which is taking place on Friday, Sept. 22. The inaugural year for the "Shed Bash" will find the kickoff celebration in a venue that holds 25 percent of the capacity of the entire festival, and it's expected to sell out quickly.

Acts who have signed on for the "Shed Bash" include Hatebreed, Norma Jean, Walls of Jericho, Gideon, Vein.fm, With Blood Comes Cleansing, With Honor, Orthodox, Slow Pulse and No Cure.

To stay up to date with all the happenings at Furnace Fest this year, visit the event's website. You can also line up your tickets for both the festival and the Shed Bash at this location.