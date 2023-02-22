Furnace Fest Unveils Full 2023 Lineup – Turnstile, Hatebreed + 85 More Bands

Start wrapping your knuckles now because Furnace Fest has just unveiled its 87-band lineup, with MXPX, Turnstile, Bane and Pennywise featured as the top-most billed acts for the three-day event.

Originally running annually from 2000 through 2003, Furnace Fest made its return in 2021 and hasn't missed a year yet with the 2023 installment bearing another highly attractive lineup for fans of punk, hardcore, metalcore and the like. Other high-profile names include Hatebreed, Norma Jean, Thursday, Saosin, Between the Buried and Me, Bouncing Souls and so many others.

This year's fest will be held from Sept. 22 through 24 at the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham, Alabama and tickets are on sale now at this location. Festivalgoers can choose from a multitude of options, with three-day and two-day (Saturday and Sunday) packages available as well as single day and VIP passes.

See each daily lineup directly below and visit the Furnace Fest website for more details — FAQ, hotel discounts, how to become a sponsor or vendor, and more.

Furnace Fest 2023 Daily Lineups

Friday:

MXPX

Hatebreed

Anberlin

Relient K

Alcoa

Gideon

Holy Wars

Hopesfall

Kid Liberty

Knuckle Puck

Made Aware

Ninety Pound Wuss

No Cure

No Trigger

Norma Jean

Open Hand

Orthodox

Piebald

Project 86

Showbread

Slow Pulse

Sparta

Taylor Acorn

Walls of Jericho

With Blood Comes Cleansing

Whitsett

With Honor

Vein.FM

Saturday:

Turnstile

Head Automatica

Thursday

Saosin

Enter Shikari

Anxious

Becoming The Archetype

The Bronx

Drain

Extol

Foreign Hands

Gorilla Biscuits

Grand Champ

High Vis

Holyname

Living Sacrifice

Loathe

Mindforce

Narrow Head

The Pink Spiders

Scowl

Teenage Wrist

Terror

Training For Utopia

Trash Talk

Wielded Steel

Will Haven

Youth Of Today

Zao

Zulu

Sunday:



Bane

Pennywise

Haste The Day

Between The Buried & Me

Bouncing Souls

A Plea For Purging

Armor For Sleep

As Cities Burn

Blessed By A Broken Heart

The Callous Daoboys

Casey

Chasing Victory

Defeater

Further Seems Forever

Ghoti Hook

Gutter

Inclination

The Insyderz

It Dies Today

Judge

Mae

Militarie Gun

One King Down

Prayer For Cleansing

Qualifier

Strife

Taking Meds

Trenches

Valleyheart

