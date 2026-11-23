Here are some gift ideas for the rock and metal fans in your life from our 2026 gift guide.

The holiday season can be a really stressful time of year. Not only are many people having to plan gatherings with their families, cook, host, clean and still maintain as much of a social battery as possible, but also having to figure out what gifts to buy for their loved ones and friends.

We may not know what you should buy your designer-loving Great Aunt Karen or Uncle Bob who loves country, but we know a thing or two about what rock and metal fans want to open this time of year: the latest records (or the most classic ones), box sets, books by their favorite rock stars, turntables, speaker sets and even artist-branded coffee.

We have all of it in our very own online merch store, which isn't just filled with Loudwire collections. We have Kim Thayil of Soundgarden's new memoir A Screaming Life: Into the Superunknown With Soundgarden and Beyond. There's a curated vinyl section that specifically reflects our picks for the best albums of 2026.

READ MORE: The 25 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2026

We have Metallica's deluxe box set for their 1996 album Load. We have countless Ozzy Osbourne pieces if you want to build a collection in honor of the late legend, Type O Negative coffee, tons of Slipknot shirts and more.

Navigating the store is pretty self-explanatory thanks to all the different categories listed at the top of the page. But if there's anything specific that you're looking for, you can just search it in the search bar and there's a good chance you'll fine it.

Happy shopping and happy holidays from Loudwire!

Loudwire vinyl

These are just a few of the many records available in our store. We have new releases, classic and everything in between.

Loudwire box sets

There are a variety of anniversary box sets full of collectibles and rarities available in our store.

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Loudwire band merch

We have T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, hats, bags and just about every type of artist merchandise you can think of. Below are some examples but there's a ton more to explore in the store.

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Loudwire electronics

Record players, speakers, cassette players, headphones and more!

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Loudwire vinyl care text

Your record collection has value, so take good care of it!

Loudwire books

Our store has artist memoirs, graphic novels, biographies, coffee table books and more.

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Loudwire household

Mugs, glassware, coffee, posters, slip mats, and all the things you need to enjoy music at home.

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Loudwire comics and graphic novels text

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Loudwire collectibles

Keychains, action figures, statues and other items you can memorialize your favorite artists with.

Loudwire loudwire merch

Show off your loyalty with pieces from our Dad Rock, Ozzy's Bar & Grill, I Love Metal collections and more!

Keep scrolling to see our picks for the 30 best rock and metal songs of 2026!