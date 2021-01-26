Step right up, admit one and all for a ride on a killer groove thanks to Atlanta duo '68. The group just announced details of their third album and they've dropped a great new track called "The Knife, The Knife, The Knife" that you can check out in the video below.

With a dark and bluesy open, the song ebbs and flows with electricity over a nasty groove eliciting several well-earned "Yeahs" along the way. Check out the lyrics for the track below:

Hey, yeah It's twice the work, half the pay

But it's a short flight to the grave

With life and love, the damage is done

So step aside and let the audience just sing along I can't stop the feeling that I'm feelin' (Yeah)

I sit back and let the song speak (Yeah)

So blink once if you think you feel me (Yeah)

So step aside and let the audience just sing along Yeah

Ooh, like this I said, maybe we got this but maybe we don't

I'll take a pulse over pеrfection, 'cause that's all that I want

We got thе vaccine, so the disease cannot shake me, Lord

So step aside and let the audience just sing along I can't stop the feeling that I'm feelin' (Yeah)

I sit back and let the song speak (Yeah)

So blink once if you think you feel me (Yeah)

So step aside and let the audience just sing along Yeah

Yeah

Yeah

Yeah Safe and sound, feel like runnin' away

Killin' my time until it's gone

Safe and sound, but I feel like runnin' away

Killin' my time until it's gone

Safe and sound, feel like runnin' away

Killin' my time until it's gone

Safe and sound, but I feel like runnin1 away

Killin' my time till it's gone

Safe and sound, feel like runnin' away

Killin' my time until it's gone

I'm safe and sound, feel like runnin' away

Killin' my time till it's gone I can't stop the feeling that I'm feelin' (Yeah)

I sit back and let the song speak (Yeah)

So blink once if you think you feel me (Yeah)

So step aside and let the audience just sing along

'68, featuring The Chariot and Norma Jean singer/guitarist Josh Scogin and drummer Nikko Yamada, will be releasing their Give One Take One album on March 26. The set was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, having previously worked with the group on their 2020 EP Love Is Ain't Dead.

Scogin is raving about their upcoming release stating, “Of all the music I've created over the years, this album holds some of my very favorite moments, lyrically, musically, and even mentally."

He explains, "I travel down several roads that are equal parts therapeutic to get off my chest and terrifying to share with the world. I believe you can feel the tangible joy that music gives each of us in this album; Nick captured the explosive and implosive nature that keeps '68 moving forward. You can hear the passion and the sincerity that Nick, Nikko, and I have for the art of creating sounds. I'm so proud of this album and humbled by the journey that it took to get here. And if I'm honest, the vast majority of my thoughts are circled around the hope that we will be able to perform these songs live one day soon.”

'68 seemed prepped for a 2020 breakout with a prime opening spot for Korn and Faith No More last year before the pandemic put plans on hold. But last year's EP combined with the forthcoming record should give the group a solid upgrade to their live catalog when they can play for audiences again.

But for now you can get in on their new album as pre-orders for '68's Give One Take One are currently available here.

'68, "The Knife, The Knife, The Knife"

'68, Give One Take One Album Artwork + Track Listing

Cooking Vinyl

1. The Knife, The Knife, The Knife

2. Bad Bite

3. Nickels and Diamonds

4. What You Feed

5. What You Starve

6. The Silence, The Silence, The Silence

7. Life And Debt

8. Lovers In Death

9. Nervous Passenger

10. The Storm, The Storm, The Storm