In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from April 5, 2018:

- You're aware of the INKCARCERATION festival music lineup that includes Rise Against, Bush, Black Label Society, A Day to Remember, Clutch and more, but what about the tattoo portion of the event? Inked magazine has the official announcement on all of the participating tattoo artists at the event the weekend of July 13-15 in Mansfield, Ohio. For more info on INKCARCERATION, check the festival website.

- It looks like there will be a second Killer Be Killed album. The supergroup, which consists of Max Cavalera, Greg Puciato, Troy Sanders and Ben Koller, are planning a follow-up to their 2014, according to Cavalera. The singer told the Red Light District Show, "We're gonna finally, finally get some new stuff. We'll try to write as much as we can. I'm really excited. I think we're gonna definitely have a new Killer Be Killed next year, man — I can say that I'm pretty much 99 percent sure it's gonna happen." Cavalera revealed that the members were all coming to his Soulfly practice space to work on music.

- Speaking of new albums, the mighty Carcass are reportedly demoing new material. Guitarist Bill Steer recently told WSOU, "It feels long overdue that we tackle a new record. We did demo a bunch of stuff at Christmas -- it was probably close to 50 minutes’ worth of music -- but we’re not gonna stop; we’re gonna keep on writing so that we’ve got quite a lot of material and we can pick the best stuff for the album. So quite when it will be recorded definitively, I don’t know, but it will have to be this year." Listen to more of his chat here.

- The Night Flight Orchestra have completed work on their latest studio album. Titled Sometimes the World Ain't Enough, the disc is set for release June 29 via Nuclear Blast. Get the track listing, artwork and upcoming tour dates listed here.

- Saxon's Biff Byford is stepping out for a solo record. The vocalist told Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon, "I think it's probably gonna be a bit more rock and roll, a bit more classic rock. I've got seven songs, and it's quite mixed, really." Byford says he's been writing on the road and hopes to get some more time to focus on the disc during breaks from supporting Saxon's Thunderbolt album.

- '68 have unleashed a new video for "Without Any Words" which comes straight from the band's own Josh Scogin. “I shot this video after finding my old VHS camcorder that I used to take on tour in my earlier (much earlier) days of touring. As I captured all the old footage onto my computer, I found all the glitches and dropped frames to be quite beautiful. So I decided to shoot a video in which these elements could really stand out and be the focus," says Scogin. "As I went along I discovered other ways to make different types of glitches that came naturally to the process. For example, shooting with a cheap surveillance camera or filming the screen of a computer that’s playing the footage. So these ingredients clearly set the precedent of just making the video vibe like that of a police case montage, or something similar.” "Without Any Words" can be heard on the band's Two Parts Viper album.

- The double-kick is in full effect. Listen to the furious new song "Set Me Free" from Bleeding Through's Love Will Kill All album right here. The disc drops May 25 via Sharptone.

- Exmortus have unleashed a new lyric video for "Make Haste." Take a look and listen to the rapid-fire rocker here. The song appears on the band's upcoming disc, The Sound of Steel, due June 8 via Prosthetic Records.