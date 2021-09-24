While fans are no doubt excited about Every Time I Die's previously announced 2022 trek with Underoath, there will definitely be some relief knowing that they won't have to wait until next year to see the band live. Every Time I Die just announced a new tour that will start in early November with dates carrying over into December, getting in a full-fledged trek for 2021.

The run kicks off Nov. 4 in Columbus, Ohio, heading across the midwest and southwest before circling back to the eastern U.S. before concluding Dec. 5 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. See all of the stops listed below.

Every Time I Die will headline on these dates, with '68 and Candy on board to provide a killer bill. Tickets for the run are on sale now and you can get ticketing details via the Every Time I Die website.

The group also has two other stand-alone dates separate from the tour run, playing Birmingham, Alabama's Furnace Fest tonight and staging their annual ''Tid the Season" holiday performances in their hometown of Buffalo at the Buffalo Riverworks on Dec. 10 and 11.

The touring comes in support of Every Time I Die's upcoming album, Radical, due Oct. 22. Pre-orders for the Will Putney-produced album are being taken here.

Every Time I Die With '68 and Candy 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 24 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Furnace Fest (Every Time I Die only)

Nov. 04 - Columbus, Ohio @ The King Of Clubs

Nov. 05 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Pyramid Scheme

Nov. 06 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Red Flag

Nov. 08 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Gabe’s

Nov. 09 - Omaha, Neb. @ The Waiting Room

Nov. 11 - Fort Collins, Colo. @ The Coast

Nov. 12 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ The Black Sheep

Nov. 13 - Grand Junction, Colo. @ The Black Sheep

Nov. 15 - El Paso, Texas @ Lowbrow Palace

Nov. 16 - Roswell, N.M. @ The Liberty

Nov. 19 - Austin, Texas @ The Parish

Nov. 20 - Austin, Texas @ The Parish

Nov. 22 - Corpus Christi, Texas @ House Of Rock

Nov. 23 - Baton Rouge, La. @ Chelsea’s Live

Nov. 26 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904

Nov. 27 - Miami, Fla. @ Gramps

Nov. 29 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey Pub

Nov. 30 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Abbey Pub

Dec. 02 - Asheville, N.C. @ Grey Eagle

Dec. 03 - Huntington, W.V. @ The Loud (no Candy)

Dec. 04 - Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry (no Candy)

Dec. 05 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27 (no Candy)

Dec. 10-11 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Buffalo Riverworks (‘Tid The Season‘) *ETID only