68-year-old Jenny Darren recently took the stage on Britain’s Got Talent and absolutely crushed a version of AC/DC’s “Highway to Hell.” Watch the amazing video in the player above.

Darren walked on stage demurely dressed as she introduced herself to the judges and audience. Before she started singing, the vocalist ditches her glasses and hair clip and begins stripping down to the notable gasps from the crowd. After she took off her outer layer of clothes Darren stood in an entirely black outfit complete with a “Rock & Roll” shirt, a leather skirt and boots.

The British singer lets loose dancing around the stage and absolutely nails the vocals. The judges are blown away and even play air guitar to the incredible performance.

According to her bio on her website (which has since been taken down), Darren has been singing since age 12 and grew up socializing with Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and Jimmy Page as well as ELO frontman Jeff Lynne. In her early 20s, she burst onto the U.K. music scene earning the opportunity to open for AC/DC in 1977.

The next year she recorded a version of “Heartbreaker,” which was written specifically for Darren by Manchester writing duo Geoff Gill and Cliff Wade. The song became a huge hit when Pat Benatar recorded it one year later. Check out Darren’s version of the song in the player below.

Darren went on to record ten albums and even worked with drummer Nicko McBrain, before he joined Iron Maiden. She gave up on rock music and moved into the world of jazz and classical music before returning to her rock roots in 2015.

Her last album, a collection of covers titled Jenny Darren & The Lady Killers, was released in 2017 and features two versions of “Heartbreaker.”

