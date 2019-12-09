96 Bitter Beings (CKY) Announce 2020 Tour
96 Bitter Beings, featuring former CKY frontman Deron Miller, have announced 2020 tour dates in North America and the U.K. The band will be playing CKY favorites along with their own music.
Miller left CKY in 2011, leaving guitarist Chad I. Ginsburg and drummer Jess Margera to experiment with various lineups. After a small number of shows with Daniel Davies on vocals, Ginsburg took on frontman duties, including on CKY’s 2017 album, The Phoenix.
Since leaving CKY, Miller released a solo album, Acoustified!, in 2013 and reformed Foreign Objects shortly after. 96 Bitter Beings is Miller’s latest venture, basing the band name on CKY’s most popular and riff-tastic song, “96 Quite Bitter Beings.” The band unveiled their debut album, Camp Pain, in 2018, releasing a video for “On and On and On” directed by Jackass / CKY favorite Chris Raab.
In early 2020, 96 Bitter Begins will being touring North American, beginning Jan. 10 in San Diego, Calif. and finishing up in West Hollywood on Feb. 8. The band will invade the U.K. from April 4-17.
Check out 96 Bitter Beings’ full list of 2020 tour dates below and click here to grab Camp Pain.
96 Bitter Beings 2020 Tour Dates
Jan. 10 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick
Jan. 11 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red
Jan. 12 - El Paso, Texas @ RockHouse
Jan. 14 - Brownsville, Texas @ Kraken Lounge
Jan. 15 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live
Jan. 16 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak
Jan. 17 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Rail Club Live
Jan. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Fubar
Jan. 21 - Joilet, Ill. @ The Forge
Jan. 22 - London, Ontario @ Rum Runners
Jan. 23 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place
Jan. 24 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Lounge
Jan. 25 - Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel
Jan. 26 - Elmhurst, N.Y. @ Blackthorn 51
Jan. 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Feb. 01 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
Feb. 03 - Akron, Ohio @ The Empire
Feb. 07 - Orangevale, Calif. @ The Boardwalk
Feb. 08 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whiskey a Go Go
April 02 - London, England @ New Cross Inn
April 04 - Milton Keynes, England @ The Craufurd Arms
April 05 - Birmingham, England @ Mama Rouxs
April 07 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ Bannermans Live
April 08 - Dublin, Ireland @ Fibber Magees
April 09 - Belfast, Ireland @ The Palm House Belfast
April 10 - Leeds, England @ The Key Club
April 11 - Manchester, England @ Satan’s Hollow
April 12 - Swansea, Wales @ The Bunkhouse
April 13 - Derby, England @ The Hairy Dog
April 14 - Norwich, England @ Brickmasters
April 15 - Cheltenham, England @ Frog and Fiddle
April 16 - Chester, England @ Live Room
April 17 - Bridgwater, England @ The Cobblestones
