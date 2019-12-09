96 Bitter Beings (CKY) Announce 2020 Tour

96 Bitter Beings, featuring former CKY frontman Deron Miller, have announced 2020 tour dates in North America and the U.K. The band will be playing CKY favorites along with their own music.

Miller left CKY in 2011, leaving guitarist Chad I. Ginsburg and drummer Jess Margera to experiment with various lineups. After a small number of shows with Daniel Davies on vocals, Ginsburg took on frontman duties, including on CKY’s 2017 album, The Phoenix.

Since leaving CKY, Miller released a solo album, Acoustified!, in 2013 and reformed Foreign Objects shortly after. 96 Bitter Beings is Miller’s latest venture, basing the band name on CKY’s most popular and riff-tastic song, “96 Quite Bitter Beings.” The band unveiled their debut album, Camp Pain, in 2018, releasing a video for “On and On and On” directed by Jackass / CKY favorite Chris Raab.

In early 2020, 96 Bitter Begins will being touring North American, beginning Jan. 10 in San Diego, Calif. and finishing up in West Hollywood on Feb. 8. The band will invade the U.K. from April 4-17.

Check out 96 Bitter Beings’ full list of 2020 tour dates below and click here to grab Camp Pain.

96 Bitter Beings 2020 Tour Dates

Jan. 10 - San Diego, Calif. @ Brick by Brick

Jan. 11 - Mesa, Ariz. @ Club Red

Jan. 12 - El Paso, Texas @ RockHouse

Jan. 14 - Brownsville, Texas @ Kraken Lounge

Jan. 15 - Austin, Texas @ Come and Take It Live

Jan. 16 - Houston, Texas @ White Oak

Jan. 17 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Rail Club Live

Jan. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Fubar

Jan. 21 - Joilet, Ill. @ The Forge

Jan. 22 - London, Ontario @ Rum Runners

Jan. 23 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Mohawk Place

Jan. 24 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Lounge

Jan. 25 - Manchester, N.H. @ Jewel

Jan. 26 - Elmhurst, N.Y. @ Blackthorn 51

Jan. 30 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Feb. 01 - Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

Feb. 03 - Akron, Ohio @ The Empire

Feb. 07 - Orangevale, Calif. @ The Boardwalk

Feb. 08 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ Whiskey a Go Go

April 02 - London, England @ New Cross Inn

April 04 - Milton Keynes, England @ The Craufurd Arms

April 05 - Birmingham, England @ Mama Rouxs

April 07 - Edinburgh, Scotland @ Bannermans Live

April 08 - Dublin, Ireland @ Fibber Magees

April 09 - Belfast, Ireland @ The Palm House Belfast

April 10 - Leeds, England @ The Key Club

April 11 - Manchester, England @ Satan’s Hollow

April 12 - Swansea, Wales @ The Bunkhouse

April 13 - Derby, England @ The Hairy Dog

April 14 - Norwich, England @ Brickmasters

April 15 - Cheltenham, England @ Frog and Fiddle

April 16 - Chester, England @ Live Room

April 17 - Bridgwater, England @ The Cobblestones

Top 50 Rockers Who've Been in Multiple Successful Bands