A Day to Remember Bassist Announces Departure From Band Following Pressure Over Past Allegations

A Day to Remember bassist Joshua Woodard has announced his departure from the band in a statement on his social media following allegations made against him in 2020 that have since resurfaced.

Yesterday (Oct. 12), several people on Twitter discussed Woodard and apparent allegations that had been made against him in the past.

One of his apparent accusers quoted the tweet and wrote, "To clarify what happened to me after I came out with what he did to me: he hired a PI to come to my home, harassed me with phone calls, served me a lawsuit, he thought I wouldn’t do shit but I hired a lawyer, my lawyer responded to his petition with a detailed statement about what he did."

"Once the statement I made reached his lawyer, they dismissed the lawsuit the day before court as I can only assume it is cause he didn’t want my statement about him raping me to be public record," she continued. "Hope that clears some of this up for y'all! Oldest move in the rapist playbook."

In response to the accusations reemerging, Woodard announced he is stepping down from his role in the band.

In the summer of 2020, I released a statement addressing false allegations that were made against me online. At the time, with the pandemic and my daughter on the way, I personally decided to pause legal proceedings against the accuser once the post was removed. These accusations have unfortunately resurfaced within the last few days, and I must act accordingly. It is not fair to my bandmates and brothers to be attached to or targeted because of any of this, so I have made the decision to step down from my position in the band as of today. I will be leaving tour to be with my family and continue to defend my innocence in these matters. I know who I am and who I am not. I admit, wholeheartedly, that I am not a perfect person and I have made mistakes in life. I strive every day I am given to be a better person, husband, father, bandmate, and friend. I appreciate those who have supported me and defended my name against the lies being spread, and I am sorry to those who have been negatively affected by them. This decision is the furthest thing from what I want, but it is unfortunately what is best. Being a member of ADTR has been the greatest honor and I am so thankful for the past 18 years.

This comes just days after Bring Me the Horizon announced a 2022 European tour with A Day to Remember, Poorstacy and Lorna Shore. Many people on Twitter are now encouraging BMTH to remove ADTR from the tour as a result of the allegations against Woodard.

"Are Bring Me the Horizon getting rid of ADTR then or," one fan wrote.

"Think ADTR and Bring Me The Horizon both need to address this as it's got way out of hand now," someone else noted.

In June and July of 2020, multiple women came forward and accused Woodard of various incidents of sexual misconduct. The bassist released a statement denying the allegations soon after.

"First, let me be clear that the events described never happened and these allegations are false," he wrote. "Aside from releasing this statement, I will continue dealing with this matter privately in order to protect myself and my family."