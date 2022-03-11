A Place to Bury Strangers Team Up With Acclaimed Horror Director

A Place to Bury Strangers have just debuted a new music video directed by acclaimed horror filmmaker Travis Stevens. The clip for “My Head Is Bleeding” comes from the band’s 2022 album, See Through You.

“My Heart Is Bleeding” is a synth-driven cut of post punk from the New York-based band, heavily rhythmic and dark like a basement dungeon. Travis Stevens (Girl on the Third Floor / Jakob’s Wife) brings his dynamic ad claustrophobic style to the video, which is presented in black and white.

Check out the lyrics to "My Head Is Bleeding" below:

Close

Eyes

Beg

God

End

Pain

Please

Help Close

Eyes

Beg

God

Please

Help

End

Pain And the tears form rivers that I can’t contain with my hands

My head is bleeding I should be focused on the road Close

Eyes

Beg

God

Stop

Pain

Please

Help

Clutch

Eyes Beg

God

Stop

Pain

No

Help

Close

Eyes

Beg

God

Stop

Pain

No

Help Oh my head is bleeding I should be focused on the road

And the tears form rivers that I can’t contain with my hands

My head is bleeding I should be focused on the road Close

Eyes

Beg

God

End

Pain

Please

Help

Close

Eyes

Beg

God

Stop

Pain

No

Answer

“This song is about internally begging to a God when you might not necessarily believe in one,” says frontman Oliver Ackermann. “It’s that moment where there’s just a sliver of hope that anything in your head might connect you with the Universe and actually make a change.”

“The entire album rips but there's a plea to transform suffering into joy in this song that I really sparked to,” Stevens adds. “In order to emulate the raw unpredictability of an APTBS performance, I tried to create a similar magical combination of flesh, emotion, intuition and technology."

A Place To Bury Strangers, "My Head Is Bleeding" (Official Video)

Check out the new video above and see A Place to Bury Strangers’ full list of 2022 tour dates below.

A Place to Bury Strangers 2022 Tour Dates

March 11 - Warsaw, Poland @ Klub Poglos &

March 12 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Futurum &

March 13 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Randal Club &

March 14 - Budapest, Hungary @ Durer Kert &

March 16 - Bucharest, Romania @ Control Club ^

March 17 - Sofia, Bulgaria @ Mixtape5 ^

March 18 - Thessaloniki, Greece @ Eightball ^

March 19 - Athens, Greece @ Temple ^

March 21 - Skopje, Macedonia @ 25th of May Hall ^

March 22 - Belgrade, Serbia @ Club Drugstore ^

March 24 - Zagreb, Croatia @ Mochvara ^

March 25 - Bologna, Italy @ Cinema Perla ^

March 26 - Rome, Italy @ Largo ^

March 27 - Milan, Italy @ Legend Club ^

March 29 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Bogen F ^

March 30 - Munich, Germany @ Backstage ^

March 31 - Martigny, Switzerland @ Caves Du Memoir

April 1 - Paris, France @ La Trabendo *

April 2 - London, U.K. @ Lafayette *

April 4 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Kavka *

April 5 - Munster, Germany @ Gleis 22 *

April 6 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg *

April 7 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Vera *

April 9 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Hus 7 *

April 10 - Oslo, Norway @ John Dee *

April 11 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Pumpehuset *

April 12 - Berlin, Germany @ Hole 44 *

April 13 - Cologne, Germany @ MTC *

May 9 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Johnny Brenda’s %

May 11 - Chapel Hill, N.C. @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room %

May 12 - Atlanta, Ga. @ 529 %

May 14 - Austin, Texas @ Oblivion Access

May 16 - Tucson, Ariz. @ 191 Toole %

May 17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Teragram Ballroom

May 18 - San Diego, Calif. @ Soda Bar

May 20 - Oakland, Calif. @ Starline Social Club

May 22 - Seattle, Wash. @ Chop Suey

May 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theater %

May 24 - Portland, Ore. @ Mississippi Studios

May 26 - Denver, Colo. @ Larimer Lounge

May 27 - Lawrence, Kansas @ The Bottleneck

May 28 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ 7th Street Entry %

May 29 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Cactus Club %

May 31 - Chicago, Ill. @ Empty Bottle %

June 2 - Toronto, Ontario @ Lees Palace %

June 3 - Montreal, Quebec @ Bar le Ritz PDB %

June 6 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg %

June 7 - Washington, D.C. @ Songbyrd %

& with Jealous

^ with Plattenbau

* with Lunacy

% with Glove