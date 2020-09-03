Staind bandleader and country music crooner Aaron Lewis has put his multi-million dollar Massachusetts home on the market, as reported by Live 95.9. There's photos and a video tour for house hunters to peruse.

The customized 4-bedroom, 8-bathroom house is currently listed at $3,500,000. Its 14,240 square feet sits on 12.1 acres in Worthington, Mass., near where Lewis grew up. According to Boston.com, the Staind singer's music career switch-up finds him selling the place to spend more time in Music City.

"Lewis is selling now because he has been refocusing on country music (vs. rock), so he spends most of his time in Nashville," said George Cain, a real estate broker for William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty.

Lewis purchased the estate at 184 Cudworth Road in 2001 for $475,000. In the intervening years, the Staind frontman made significant renovations to the house and added an eight-car garage with an office above it. As expected for a rock star's adobe, it also contains many luxury amenities.

Per its listing, the home includes an "in-law apartment and an Olympic sized indoor/heated, saltwater pool. Top grade appliances are another attractive feature. Dark walnut hardwood flooring runs throughout the main house as does a state-of-the-art radiant heating system."

But that's not all. The elegant house also features an indoor/outdoor intercom system, a large game room, a humidification system, a specialized lighting system, and a steam shower and overflow tub in the master bath.

Take the video tour and see the photos of Aaron Lewis' Western Massachusetts home below.

Video Tour of Aaron Lewis' $3.5 Million House for Sale

Photos of Aaron Lewis' House for Sale

