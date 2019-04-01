AC/DC Logo Designer Creates New Apple Music Playlist Art

The increase in use of music streaming platforms means more curated playlists, which, in turn, means more playlist art. It's great news for graphic designers as a whole new avenue of work has opened up for creating cover art for these playlists and Gerard Huerta, creator of AC/DC's iconic lightning bolt logo has created a couple for Apple Music.

"The inspiration was really stepping back to a time when I created these old pieces. They come out of drawing, not typefaces or fonts," commented Huerta, who is also responsible for creating the logos of Blue Oyster Cult, Boston, Ted Nugent, Chicago, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan and ever Super Bowl XXXIV.

"You look at what is unique to the letterforms presented and just begin moving the pencil around. First, I do a bunch of loose thumbnails, mark the ones I want to present, and come up with about four tight pencil drawings of each," he continued. "These were presented to the client, then one of each is chosen and it is scanned into the computer and drawn and colored or rendered in vector. A few different treatments of the letter forms are done so the client has a choice of the final look."

See Huerta's work on Apple Music's Classic Metal and The Riff playlists below.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music has contracted other designers as well and more samplings of the service's heavy music playlist art can be seen below.

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music

Apple Music