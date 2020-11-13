Listen to AC/DC’s Brand New Album ‘Power Up’ Right Now

AC/DC's new album, Power Up is out now and can be streamed in full toward the bottom of the page.

This is a redemptive moment for not just the band, but fans worldwide, whether they've been part of the near 50-year faithfuls or those who just started getting into the band in recent years.

With all of the hurdles presented by the Rock or Bust tour and the death of longtime rhythm guitarist Malcolm Young in late 2017, many felt guitarist Angus Young would elect to retire AC/DC. Brian Johnson couldn't finish the tour due to hearing issues and Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose was tapped as the interim live singer, Cliff Williams announced he'd be retiring following the tour's conclusion and drummer Phil Rudd was embroiled in a number of legal battles which resulted in the erstwhile Chris Slade's reinstatement.

Nobody would have faulted Young for putting the band to bed, but, instead, he regrouped as he, Johnson, Rudd, Williams and nephew Stevie Young (who had taken on the role of live guitarist as Malcolm stepped aside due to dementia) quietly got to work on a new record.

Well, not too quietly. The band members were spotted outside a studio in Vancouver, fueling speculation that their renowned grit and determination wasn't resigned to just a historic back catalog of recordings. Yes, there would be more AC/DC music for us all.

So, enjoy it — here's Power Up! Listen below and order your copy of the album here (as Amazon affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases).

LISTEN: AC/DC, Power Up