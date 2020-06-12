The Acacia Strain Debut Two New Songs, Detail ‘Slow Decay’ Album

Deathcore veterans The Acacia Strain have steadily been releasing pairs of new songs billed as 7-inch singles, each bearing one letter, spelling out the word "decay" now that the Y single has been issued. In conjunction with this, the band has officially announced their new album, Slow Decay, which will feature two songs that have yet to come out.

"One Thousand Painful Stings" (featuring Spiritbox singer Courtney LaPlante) and "EARTH WILL BECOME DEATH" are the latest songs to have been released, both of which can be heard below.

The gradual rollout of 10 of the 12 songs that appear on Slow Decay was certainly clever and continues the line of surprises from The Acacia Strain, who surprise-released the It Comes in Waves album late last year. When put together, the title of each song forms the sentence "our only sin was giving them names."

Shedding some light on the band's latest effort, vocalist Vincent Bennett said, "The whole concept is reality breaking down around us. We've done our time on earth, broken through the boundaries of what reality actually is, and we're now witnessing our collective descent into madness. Lyrically and sonically, everything reflects that. You're getting the vision piece by piece. The whole theme is a slow dive. By the same token, it organically becomes one record instead of just one big push out of the gate. As soon as you think you're getting the hang of it, we throw out a wrench with the full-length. There's no evidence to suggest we're aren't actually in a living hell. The things happening around us could be out of a comic book or a movie. The idea is, 'This can't be real.' Maybe something happened. Maybe we're all dead and we don't even know it. Maybe we're just living in some augmented reality hellscape of actual planet earth."

Listen to both new songs below and view the album art and track listing for Slow Decay further down the page. Look for the album on July 24 through Rise Records and pre-order it here.

The Acacia Strain, "One Thousand Painful Stings"

The Acacia Strain, "EARTH WILL BECOME DEATH"

Acacia Strain, Slow Decay Album Art + Track Listing

Rise Records

01. "Feed A Pigeon Breed A Rat"

02. "Crippling Poison"*

03. "Seeing God" (Feat. Aaron Heard)

04. "Solace and Serenity"

05. "The Lucid Dream" (Feat. Jess Nyx)

06. "I breathed in the smoke deeply it tasted like death and I smiled" (Feat. Zach Hatfield)

07. "Crossgates"

08. "Inverted Person"

09. "Chhinnamasta"

10. "One Thousand Painful Stings" (Feat. Courtney LaPlante)

11. "Birds of Paradise, Birds of Prey"*

12. "EARTH WILL BECOME DEATH"

*Previously unreleased