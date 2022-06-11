Accept Announce Fall North American Tour With Narcotic Wasteland

Germany heavy metal icons Accept will embark on a North American tour in support of 2021's Too Mean To Die album this fall, with support coming from death metal act Narcotic Wasteland.

"After two difficult years, I am very much looking forward to returning to the USA and playing in front of our American friends again," says lone remaining founder, guitarist Wolf Hoffman, "Let’s rock out and have a great Accept metal party with all of you headbanging metal veterans out there!"

The run kicks off on Sept. 29 in Nashville, Tennessee and will make 21 stops in total before coming to a close exactly one month later in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 29.

While Accept will be touting their 16th full length album, Narcotic Wasteland, which features former Nile frontman and guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade, will be out in continued support of 2017's Delirium Tremens, their second record.

See the full list of dates below and, for tickets, visit Accept's website.

Accept + Narcotic Wasteland 2022 Tour Dates

Accept 2022 Tour Accept loading...

Sept. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl

Oct. 01 - Houston, Texas @ The Concert Pub North

Oct. 02 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Rail Club

Oct. 04 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse

Oct. 07 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ The Coach House

Oct. 08 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ The Whiskey

Oct. 09 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Vamped

Oct. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ The Venue

Oct. 13 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave Ballroom

Oct. 14 - St. Charles, Ill. @ The Arcada Theater

Oct. 15 - Westland, Mich. @ The Token

Oct. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Theater

Oct. 18 - Vineland, N.J. @ Landis Theater

Oct. 20 - Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penns Peak

Oct. 21 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Stereo Garden *

Oct. 22 - Peekskill, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater *

Oct. 23 - Teaneck, N.J. @ Debonair Music Hall *

Oct. 25 - New York City, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Oct. 26 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault

Oct. 27 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Live

Oct. 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs

* no Narcotic Wasteland