Accept Announce Fall North American Tour With Narcotic Wasteland
Germany heavy metal icons Accept will embark on a North American tour in support of 2021's Too Mean To Die album this fall, with support coming from death metal act Narcotic Wasteland.
"After two difficult years, I am very much looking forward to returning to the USA and playing in front of our American friends again," says lone remaining founder, guitarist Wolf Hoffman, "Let’s rock out and have a great Accept metal party with all of you headbanging metal veterans out there!"
The run kicks off on Sept. 29 in Nashville, Tennessee and will make 21 stops in total before coming to a close exactly one month later in Columbus, Ohio on Oct. 29.
While Accept will be touting their 16th full length album, Narcotic Wasteland, which features former Nile frontman and guitarist Dallas Toler-Wade, will be out in continued support of 2017's Delirium Tremens, their second record.
See the full list of dates below and, for tickets, visit Accept's website.
Accept + Narcotic Wasteland 2022 Tour Dates
Sept. 29 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Oct. 01 - Houston, Texas @ The Concert Pub North
Oct. 02 - Fort Worth, Texas @ Rail Club
Oct. 04 - El Paso, Texas @ Rockhouse
Oct. 07 - San Luis Obispo, Calif. @ The Coach House
Oct. 08 - West Hollywood, Calif. @ The Whiskey
Oct. 09 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Vamped
Oct. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ The Venue
Oct. 13 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave Ballroom
Oct. 14 - St. Charles, Ill. @ The Arcada Theater
Oct. 15 - Westland, Mich. @ The Token
Oct. 16 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Phoenix Theater
Oct. 18 - Vineland, N.J. @ Landis Theater
Oct. 20 - Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penns Peak
Oct. 21 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ Stereo Garden *
Oct. 22 - Peekskill, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater *
Oct. 23 - Teaneck, N.J. @ Debonair Music Hall *
Oct. 25 - New York City, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre
Oct. 26 - New Bedford, Mass. @ The Vault
Oct. 27 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ XL Live
Oct. 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ King Of Clubs
* no Narcotic Wasteland