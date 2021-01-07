Accept fans will have a new album from the veteran metal outfit soon enough, but it will arrive just a bit later than initially expected. The band has pushed back the release from Jan. 15 to Jan. 29 as the result of a delay in turning around the physical product for the album.

According to the group, a COVID-19-related plant closure where the final physical releases were coming together necessitated the delay. "We are very sorry about this and we hope that all Accept fans are understanding of this very unfortunate situation and continue to support the band," state the group. "It has been over three years since the last Accept album, so we hope you can wait another two weeks for the new masterpiece."

As a way to make it up to fans, the group will release a video for the song "Zombie Apocalypse" along with its digital release on Jan. 15. The song is described as "a classic Accept cracker, dynamic and unwavering, turned up to eleven!"

Marc Tornillo says, "Cell phone zombies - they are everywhere, they can’t put them down, they can’t keep them charged, they can’t look away! It’s a Zombie Apocalypse! Who doesn't feel caught in this?!" You can check out a teaser for the video here.

"Zombie Apocalypse" follows the previously released tracks "The Undertaker" and "Too Mean to Die" that have started to pave the path to the Too Mean to Die album release. Pre-order and pre-save options for the record are available here.

Accept, Too Mean to Die Artwork + Track Listing

Nuclear Blast

1. Zombie Apocalypse

2. Too Mean to Die

3. Overnight Sensation

4. No Ones Master

5. The Undertaker

6. Sucks to Be You

7. Symphony of Pain

8. The Best Is Yet to Come

9. How Do We Sleep

10. Not My Problem

11. Samson and Delilah