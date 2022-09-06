AC/DC’s Brian Johnson Announces Official Autobiography ‘The Lives of Brian’

AC/DC's Brian Johnson has announced that his autobiography The Lives of Brian is set to come out on Oct. 25, 2022. The book is available for pre-order now.

The AC/DC frontman's book is coming out a year later than originally planned. The book was first announced in April 2021. According to its description on Amazon, "Brian Johnson's memoir from growing up in a small town, to starting his own band to ultimately replacing Bon Scott, the lead singer of one of the world's biggest rock acts, AC/DC."

The description for The Lives of Brian states that Brian Johnson's dad was a steelworker and WWII veteran and his mother was Italian. He grew up in Newcastle upon Tyne, a working-class town in England and was musically inclined and was part of the church choir. Johnson then joined a glam rock band Geordie in the early '70s, but they disbanded by 1976 so he turned to a blue-collar life.

"Then 1980 changed everything. Bon Scott, the lead singer and lyricist of the Australian rock band AC/DC died at 33. The band auditioned singers, among them Johnson, whom Scott himself had seen perform and raved about. Within days, Johnson was in a studio with the band, working with founding members Angus and Malcolm Young, Cliff Williams and Phil Rudd, along with producer Mutt Lange".

Johnson joined AC/DC just three months before Back in Black was released which became the "best selling hard rock album ever made." "The band toured the world for a full year to support the album, changing the face of rock music - and Brian Johnson's life - forever."

The hardcover version of "The Lives of Brian" is available for $25.49 on Amazon while the Kindle version is $15.99. Johnson's autobiography will also be available at Barnes & Noble, Books-A-million, Bookshop, IndieBound, Target, Walmart and more.

Johnson posted about his memoir on Twitter, stating, "I've had some long nights and some great nights, bad days and a lot of good ones. Now I've gone and written a bloody book about it...The Lives of Brian is coming this October. Pre-order your copy now" and provided this link for those in the U.K., which is where you can find more information and preorder the book. For those in the U.S., try this link.

AC/DC's Brian Johnson's The Lives of Brian Book Cover

