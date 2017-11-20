AC/DC’s Brian Johnson: ‘I Salute You, Malcolm Young’
AC/DC's longtime vocalist Brian Johnson has checked in online with his own commentary on the death of Malcolm Young. Johnson joined the band in 1980 and played alongside the iconic rhythm guitarist until Young exited the group in 2014.
In his posting, Johnson spoke of his sorrow upon learning of the death of Young, stating, "We had such great times on the road. I was always aware that he was a genius on guitar, his riffs have become legend, as has he."
Johnson's full comment on the death of Malcolm Young can be read below:
I am saddened by the passing of my friend Malcolm Young, I can’t believe he’s gone.
We had such great times on the road.
I was always aware that he was a genius on guitar, his riffs have become legend, as has he.
I send out my love and sympathy to his wife Linda, his children Kara and Ross,
and Angus, who will all be devastated…. as we all are.
He has left a legacy that I don’t think many can match.
He never liked the celebrity side of fame, he was too humble for that.
He was the man who created AC/DC because he said “there was no Rock,n,Roll” out there.
I am proud to have known him and call him a friend, and I’m going to miss him so much.
I salute you, Malcolm Young.
In their own statement, AC/DC cited, "With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed." Meanwhile, Young's brother and fellow guitarist Angus Young added, "As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."
