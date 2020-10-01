AC/DC Release Clip of Electric New Song ‘Shot in the Dark’

AC/DC’s first song in six years sounds absolutely electrifying. The rock icons just posted a 30-second teaser for “Shot in the Dark,” which features a classic AC/DC style riff and some anthemic singing from Brian Johnson.

The Australian band officially announced their reunion yesterday (Sept. 30) confirming that vocalist Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams were back in the band. Along with Angus Young, Stevie Young will continue playing guitar for AC/DC, keeping the band’s six-string legacy in the family following Malcolm Young’s 2017 death.

AC/DC’s new 30-second teaser was delivered with the message “Are you ready?” and the hashtag #PWRUP, likely confirming Power Up, PWRUP or PWR/UP as the new album title. But will AC/DC’s newest effort be released in 2020? Fans are still contemplating that question.

Another teaser recently came in the form of a poster outside Angus Young’s former high school, which he dropped out of at 15 years old. Along with the PWR/UP letters, a link directed fans to pwrup.acdc.com, where fans can sign up for a mailing list to receive updates about AC/DC’s new album.

Listen to 30 seconds of “Shot in the Dark” below.

#PWRUP Teaser 1