The gears are clearly in motion for AC/DC to release new material very soon. The latest development is a stenciled advertisement outside of lead guitarist Angus Young's old high school in Sydney, Australia, that points to a new promotional website. Does it reveal the title of a forthcoming AC/DC album?

The display follows Monday's (Sept. 28) online tease that saw the rockers change their profile photo and cover photos on various social media outposts to a newly stylized version of the lightning bolt icon within the AC/DC logo. About a week earlier, leaked images purported to show the band filming a music video with classic members Brian Johnson (lead vocals) and Phil Rudd (drums) in tow.

Many are now theorizing that a new AC/DC album could be called PWR UP (or PWR/UP) based on the stencil that emerged this week outside of Ashfield Boys' High School, the academy where a 15-year-old Angus Young dropped out circa 1970. The ad's included URL, pwrup.acdc.com, also brandishes the handle and offers fans an email list sign-up and a link to the band's official merch store.

It feels like rumors and reports have been building for years that the beloved Australian rock group had professionally reconvened with Johnson, who left the band back in 2016, and Rudd, who parted ways with the group in 2015, to release a new album and tour the world yet again.

Over the course of their previous album cycle, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose replaced Johnson for AC/DC live performances. However, that didn't stop subsequent word that the band was getting both Johnson and Rudd back into the fold. Even Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl weighed in on the issue in 2018.

The following year, two other musicians confirmed that AC/DC were prepping a comeback with the classic members. According to one, not only was a new album in the works — but also a tour of the act's native Australia.

On the AC/DC PWR UP website, it lists entries for "Lead Guitar," "Lead Vocals," "Bass Guitar," "Drums" and "Rhythm Guitar." However, the names that belong to those designations are intentionally obscured.

Still, for those ready to rock, it may be high time to power up.

Columbia Records