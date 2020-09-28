AC/DC Are Teasing Something Big on Social Media

AC/DC are teasing something big, changing their profile photo and cover photos on their various social media accounts. The iconic Australian band have given their classic lightning bolt logo a neon burst, stirring speculation that their long-rumored new album has been completed.

In 2018, various AC/DC members, including ousted vocalist Brian Johnson and drummer Phil Rudd, were reportedly spotted at the Warehouse Studio in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, where the band recorded Stiff Upper Lip, Black Ice and Rock or Bust. The following year, AC/DC studio engineer Mike Fraser stated, "Well, yeah, I could say that we've been in the studio doing something. What's come of that I can't discuss yet."

In late 2019, Behemoth frontman Nergal told Loudwire that AC/DC were back in the studio with Brian Johnson, while Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider circulated the same story in early 2020.

AC/DC hadn’t posted on Facebook since early August, but in one swoop, changed their cover photo and profile photo into a neon red lightning bolt, while posting the full neon video graphic to their wall.

One musician who has denied the AC/DC rumors is Chris Slade, who took over for Phil Rudd on drums after he ran into various legal issues in New Zealand. “There are daily, and I mean daily, rumors. 'Oh, Angus has bought New Zealand.' It’s ridiculous. 'Oh, I know things because I know. They recorded an album and they’re going to be touring in 2020!' You know what? They’re not [laughs]."

Slade added, "Nobody has ever called me and said, 'By the way, you're not the current drummer' or, 'By the way, Phil's been in the band for three years.' Nobody has ever said that.”