AC/DC Reveal Performance-Based ‘Shot in the Dark’ Video

AC/DC are back and there's finally a new video for the lead single "Shot in the Dark." The band reunited with longtime video director David Mallet for the clip, which can be viewed below.

The clip is essentially a performance piece with the band playing on a black stage with a neon red AC/DC sign serving as the backdrop.

In advance of the video premiere, band members Brian Johnson, Angus Young and Cliff Williams joined Mallet for a Zoom chat revisiting their video history together.

Mallet first started working with the band on their 1986 video for "You Shook Me All Night Long," and he continued with "Who Made Who," "Heatseeker," "That's the Way I Wanna Rock 'n' Roll," "Thunderstruck," "Moneytalks," "Are You Ready?," "Big Gun," "Cover You in Oil," "Hard as a Rock" and "Hail Caesar." After changing up directors for a period, the and returned to Mallet in 2008 for "Rock 'n' Roll Train," followed by "Anything Goes," "Shoot to Thrill," a live "Highway to Hell" video, "Play Ball," "Rock or Bust" and "Rock the Blues Away" before the new "Shot in the Dark" clip.

"Shot in the Dark is the lead single from the band's forthcoming album, due Nov. 13. You can pre-order AC/DC's Power Up album here. (as Amazon affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases)

AC/DC, "Shot in the Dark"