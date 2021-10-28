AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ Video Surpasses 1 Billion YouTube Views

AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" has been heard countless times since its 1990 arrival on The Razors Edge album, but the video for the song is setting a new mark by surpassing one billion views on the YouTube video sharing service.

The video was filmed by David Mallet at London's Brixton Academy in August of 1990, giving fans an up close view of what it's like to be part of an AC/DC live show. Throngs of fans watch not only from the floor in front of the stage but from the stacked pods of viewing areas at the back of the room. Giving viewers an even more up-close feel for the live performance, a portion was shot through the glass floor stage looking upward at guitarist Angus Young as he passionately duck walks while playing guitar across the stage.

"Thunderstruck" served as the lead single off AC/DC's 1990 album The Razors Edge, climbing to No. 5 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart. The track's instantly recognizable guitar line and Chris Slade's thunderous drums beats have also made it a stadium anthem played at many sporting events in the years since its release. The song has been certified as a platinum single in the U.S. for over one million certified units sold.

And now AC/DC's "Thunderstruck" sets a new mark, having passed one billion views on YouTube, joining such other hard rocking classic videos as Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" and "November Rain," Linkin Park's "Numb" and Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Congrats to AC/DC. Now go add to their total in revisiting the classic video below.

AC/DC, "Thunderstruck"