AC/DC are getting back into the beer game with two new signature brews. The Australian rock legends will soon release a duo of IPAs ranging from 6.66 to 8.2 percent APV.

Angus Young may not drink alcohol, but AC/DC fans sure do. The band released Rock or Bust Premium Lager (in big cans and mini kegs) in 2015, and two new alcoholic drinks have been modeled after AC/DC’s 1976 album High Voltage and their newest full-length, Power Up.

The PWR Up Juicy IPA (6.66%) “mixes the tropical hop punch of hazy IPAs with the balance of West Coast IPAs. A blend of Australian Galaxy Hops and American Citra Hops bring massive flavors of bright passionfruit, ripe peaches, and juicy mandarin. Inspired by the newest AC/DC album, AC/DC® PWR UP Juicy IPA combines new school vibes with old school cool.”

As for the TNT Double IPA (8.2%), the beverage “is a modern take on a classic style. We blend a mix of Australian Cascade, American Cascade and Simcoe to create a big, bold 8.2% Double IPA. Flavors of fresh cut grapefruit, sweet mango, and fresh pine explode out of the glass. Inspired by the first international AC/DC album – AC/DC® TNT Double IPA proves that classics never go out of style.”

“Over the years, we’ve always stood for collaborations that go beyond beer. We value community and the arts. As music enthusiasts, we could not be more excited to work with our friends at KnuckleBonz and some of the most influential and groundbreaking musicians in history,” says Blaine Landberg, CEO of Calicraft Beverage Co. “Our collaboration is inspired by the band and is designed to be paired with their music. Great music and great beer – there is no better pairing!”

Both beers will become available starting mid-September in select retail outlets throughout California and Arizona. Online ordering will be available as individual states allow. But if you’re really eager to try AC/DC’s new beers, a tap room release event is taking place July 23-25 at the Calicraft Tap Room in Walnut Creek, Calif.

For a complete listing on where to buy, go to Calicraft.com/ACDC or KnuckleBonz.com/ACDC.