Ace Frehley Releases Animated ‘Space Truckin’ Video, Announces ‘Origins, Vol. 2′ Covers Set

Who's ready to go space ace truckin'? Ace Frehley, that's who. The KISS legend is back with details on his second covers collection, Origins, Vol. 2, as well as a brand new animated video for his Deep Purple cover, "Space Truckin'."

The animated video, directed by Ken Gullic and animated by Chris Fequiere, finds a lonely martian queen setting her sites on Ace while nabbing his beloved Space Bear sending Space Ace and his crew on a rescue mission. Watch the clip below.

As for the song itself, Frehley recorded guitar, bass and vocals for the cover of the Deep Purple classic, having drummer Matt Star and keyboardist Rob Sabino help fill in the other parts.

Frehley says, "'Space Truckin' was recorded years ago, and then I just re-recorded some parts and changed it a little. We never ended up putting it on a record, so it was just sitting around. It turned out very well. Rob Sabino is a very accomplished studio musician, and we actually grew up in the Bronx together, so we go way back."

"Space Truckin'" is the lead track off of Frehley's forthcoming, Origins, Vol. 2 collection. Like its predecessor, the album is filled with covers with Ace giving nods to Led Zeppelin, Mountain, Cream, The Beatles and a host of others. The full track listing and artwork can be seen below.

Origins, Vol. 2 is set for a Sept. 18 release via eOne, with a new studio album expected to follow in 2021. The album includes guest turns from Cheap Trick's Robin Zander (on a cover of Humble Pie's "30 Days in the Hole") and former KISS comrade Bruce Kulick (on a cover of Jimi Hendrix Experience's "Manic Depression"). Plus both John 5 and Lita Ford return from the previous Origins set taking on Cream's "Politician," The Beatles' "I'm Down" (for John 5) and The Rolling Stones' "Jumpin' Jack Flash" (for Ford). Pre-orders are currently available here.

Ace Frehley, "Space Truckin'"

Ace Frehley, Origins, Vol. 2 Artwork + Track Listing

eOne

1. Good Times Bad Times (Led Zeppelin)

2. Never in My Life (Mountain)

3. Space Truckin' (Deep Purple)

4. I'm Down (The Beatles)

5. Jumpin' Jack Flash (The Rolling Stones)

6. Politician (Cream)

7. Lola (The Kinks)

8. 30 Days in the Hole (Humble Pie)

9. Manic Depression (The Jimi Hendrix Experience)

10. Kicks (Paul Revere & the Raiders)

11. We Gotta Get Out of This Place (The Animals)

12. She (KISS) [Bonus Track]