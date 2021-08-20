Adema Release ‘Ready to Die’ From First New Album in a Decade
Welcome back, Adema! After confirming Ryan Shuck as their new frontman in 2019, the band has pushed forward with new music and are set to release their first single and album in a decade. The new song "Ready to Die" arrives today (Aug. 20) ahead of their upcoming album, 360 Degrees of Separation.
It's been a bit of a tumultuous period for Adema over the past decade, shuffling through lineup changes, addition issues and various record labels. But the band's path forward with Shuck, who has also played with Orgy, Julien-K and Dead By Sunrise, is now starting to take shape and is reflected within the new single, "Ready to Die," a song that nods to their perseverance.
“I was at a point where I was absolutely ready to die,” says Shuck, who entered rehab in 2020. “My system for living was not working anymore. I was crushed by the grief of losing one of my closest friends (Chester Bennington) to the same demons. I had been suicidal and severely depressed for years, and had no way out. I was in a living hell. The song is in some ways me dealing with myself in the mirror, but I very much think the concept also applies to anyone that is finally ready to break free from their demons, toxic relationships or situations. There comes a point where you will go to any length to get better."
Get a closer look at the lyrics and check out the single artwork below.
Adema, "Ready to Die" Single Artwork
Adema, "Ready to Die" Lyrics
Step away from all my hateful feelings for this world
I fall into myself again
Holding out for something I could never have
Ive fallen from your grace again
My god I feel so low
I just needed something new
I find myself with you
I find myself in you (… breaking through
Waiting for the long way back home
Way back home
Ready to die
Ready to die
Take my pain
Wont let you slap me in the face again
This time I’m bleeding from my eyes
This should not have come as a surprise
I’m waiting & ready to die
Look away - I’ll find out who you answer to tonight
I’m breaking down in pain again
Losing out I never tried to walk away
I’ve fallen out of place again
My god I feel so low
Am I finally breaking through (but i’m finally …)
Breaking through to you
Breaking through and ready to die
Take my hate
You wont be questioning my faith again
This time I’ll leave it all behind
Now you’ve got me choking on your lies
I’m waiting & ready to die
PSYCHO / LET GO / HERE I AM READY TO DIE
While an official release date has not been announced for the new album as of yet, the band appears close to dropping those details as they're hitting the road this fall. They've got dates booked for September that can be seen below. Get more details here.
In the interim, you can pick up "Ready to Die" via the platform of your choosing right here.
Adema, "Ready to Die"
Adema 2021 Tour Dates
Sept. 1 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep
Sept. 3 - Clarksville, Tenn. @ The Warehouse
Sept. 4 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Shagnastys
Sept. 5 - Bristol, Tenn. @ 423 Social
Sept. 6 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Scandals
Sept. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse
Sept. 9 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz
Sept. 10 - Winchester, Va. @ Blue Fox
Sept. 11 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall
Sept. 12 - Laconia, N.H. @ Granite State Music Hall
Sept. 15 - Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge
Sept. 16 - Lombard. Ill. @ Afterlife Music Hall
Sept. 17 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Rockstar Lounge
Sept. 18 - Bradley, Ill. @ Looney Bin
Sept. 19 - Pekin, Ill. @ Twisted Spoke Saloon
Sept. 20 - Quincy, Ill. @ On The Rail
Sept. 22 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Whiskey Nights
Sept. 23 - Belton, Texas @ Pit Stop
Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Anthem
Sept. 25 - Houston, Texas @ Rooftop Lounge
Sept. 26 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Rail Club Live
Sept. 28 - Parker, Colo. @ Wild Goose Event Center
Sept. 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe's
Oct. 2 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ The Well