Adema Release ‘Ready to Die’ From First New Album in a Decade

Welcome back, Adema! After confirming Ryan Shuck as their new frontman in 2019, the band has pushed forward with new music and are set to release their first single and album in a decade. The new song "Ready to Die" arrives today (Aug. 20) ahead of their upcoming album, 360 Degrees of Separation.

It's been a bit of a tumultuous period for Adema over the past decade, shuffling through lineup changes, addition issues and various record labels. But the band's path forward with Shuck, who has also played with Orgy, Julien-K and Dead By Sunrise, is now starting to take shape and is reflected within the new single, "Ready to Die," a song that nods to their perseverance.

“I was at a point where I was absolutely ready to die,” says Shuck, who entered rehab in 2020. “My system for living was not working anymore. I was crushed by the grief of losing one of my closest friends (Chester Bennington) to the same demons. I had been suicidal and severely depressed for years, and had no way out. I was in a living hell. The song is in some ways me dealing with myself in the mirror, but I very much think the concept also applies to anyone that is finally ready to break free from their demons, toxic relationships or situations. There comes a point where you will go to any length to get better."

Get a closer look at the lyrics and check out the single artwork below.

Adema, "Ready to Die" Single Artwork

Adema, "Ready to Die" Lyrics

Step away from all my hateful feelings for this world

I fall into myself again

Holding out for something I could never have

Ive fallen from your grace again

My god I feel so low

I just needed something new

I find myself with you

I find myself in you (… breaking through

Waiting for the long way back home

Way back home Ready to die

Ready to die Take my pain

Wont let you slap me in the face again

This time I’m bleeding from my eyes

This should not have come as a surprise

I’m waiting & ready to die Look away - I’ll find out who you answer to tonight

I’m breaking down in pain again

Losing out I never tried to walk away

I’ve fallen out of place again

My god I feel so low

Am I finally breaking through (but i’m finally …)

Breaking through to you

Breaking through and ready to die Take my hate

You wont be questioning my faith again

This time I’ll leave it all behind

Now you’ve got me choking on your lies

I’m waiting & ready to die PSYCHO / LET GO / HERE I AM READY TO DIE

While an official release date has not been announced for the new album as of yet, the band appears close to dropping those details as they're hitting the road this fall. They've got dates booked for September that can be seen below. Get more details here.

In the interim, you can pick up "Ready to Die" via the platform of your choosing right here.

Adema, "Ready to Die"

Adema 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 1 - Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Black Sheep

Sept. 3 - Clarksville, Tenn. @ The Warehouse

Sept. 4 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Shagnastys

Sept. 5 - Bristol, Tenn. @ 423 Social

Sept. 6 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Scandals

Sept. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

Sept. 9 - Clifton, N.J. @ Dingbatz

Sept. 10 - Winchester, Va. @ Blue Fox

Sept. 11 - Providence, R.I. @ Fete Music Hall

Sept. 12 - Laconia, N.H. @ Granite State Music Hall

Sept. 15 - Westland, Mich. @ Token Lounge

Sept. 16 - Lombard. Ill. @ Afterlife Music Hall

Sept. 17 - Fort Wayne, Ind. @ Rockstar Lounge

Sept. 18 - Bradley, Ill. @ Looney Bin

Sept. 19 - Pekin, Ill. @ Twisted Spoke Saloon

Sept. 20 - Quincy, Ill. @ On The Rail

Sept. 22 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Whiskey Nights

Sept. 23 - Belton, Texas @ Pit Stop

Sept. 24 - San Antonio, Texas @ Anthem

Sept. 25 - Houston, Texas @ Rooftop Lounge

Sept. 26 - Ft. Worth, Texas @ Rail Club Live

Sept. 28 - Parker, Colo. @ Wild Goose Event Center

Sept. 29 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Liquid Joe's

Oct. 2 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ The Well