Adema Release Defiant Second New Song With Singer Ryan Shuck

After being largely dormant since 2013, nu-metal rockers Adema have put out their second single in 10 months with "Violent Principles." It's their latest release with Ryan Shuck, formerly of industrial rock band Orgy and electro-rockers Julien-K.

Shuck says Adema's upcoming album 360 Degrees Of Separation "is going to have plenty of heavy songs with all the ripping screams and vocals that we know many of our fans want, but it will also have heavy melodic tracks in the vein of Adema's hit songs like 'Giving In.' 'Violent Principles' is one of those."

No release date has been given for the 360 Degrees of Separation album, but they are working on a crowdfunding campaign to get it out. Adema put out the first single from the album in August of last year, "Ready To Die."

Adema will no doubt be road-testing some new material as part of the Nu Metal Madness Tour with (hed)p.e., Crazy Town, and Flaw, which starts in July. Get tickets and see the dates at this link.

The lyrics to "Violent Principles" paint a picture of a person burned by a relationship with a selfish partner. You can check out the performance-style video below.

Adema "Violent Principles" Lyrics

You failed to look behind you

Too late to twist your lies

I was standing right beside you

Ready to fight until I die

Not about to waste my time

Stand outside the painted lines

I started feeling myself burning

Not gonna take this slow

Burn this city to the ground

Not gonna let this go

Let your ego tear you down

It's not consensual

Choke on whispers as you drown

So antisocial

With violent principlesNever question what's inside you

Never try to find out why

When I was standing right beside you

Lost in hate with sharpened knives

Not about to lose this fight

Dancing on my grave this time

I started feeling myself fallingNot gonna take this slow

Burn this city to the ground

Not gonna let this go

Let your ego tear you down

It's not consensual

Choke on whispers as you drown

So antisocial

With violent principlesWe isolate

So it's easier to hate

Just can't relate

We need pills to sedate

Never gonna let me out of this fucked up life

Never gonna let me out of this fucked up life

Not gonna take this slow

Burn this city to the ground

Not gonna let this go

Let your ego tear you down

It's not consensual

Choke on whispers as you drown

So antisocial

With violent principles

Not gonna take this slow

Burn this city to the ground

Not gonna let this go

Let your ego tear you down

It's not consensual

Choke on whispers as you drown

So antisocial

With violent principles

Adema, "Violent Principles"