Adema Release Defiant Second New Song With Singer Ryan Shuck
After being largely dormant since 2013, nu-metal rockers Adema have put out their second single in 10 months with "Violent Principles." It's their latest release with Ryan Shuck, formerly of industrial rock band Orgy and electro-rockers Julien-K.
Shuck says Adema's upcoming album 360 Degrees Of Separation "is going to have plenty of heavy songs with all the ripping screams and vocals that we know many of our fans want, but it will also have heavy melodic tracks in the vein of Adema's hit songs like 'Giving In.' 'Violent Principles' is one of those."
No release date has been given for the 360 Degrees of Separation album, but they are working on a crowdfunding campaign to get it out. Adema put out the first single from the album in August of last year, "Ready To Die."
Adema will no doubt be road-testing some new material as part of the Nu Metal Madness Tour with (hed)p.e., Crazy Town, and Flaw, which starts in July. Get tickets and see the dates at this link.
The lyrics to "Violent Principles" paint a picture of a person burned by a relationship with a selfish partner. You can check out the performance-style video below.
Adema "Violent Principles" Lyrics
You failed to look behind you
Too late to twist your lies
I was standing right beside you
Ready to fight until I die
Not about to waste my time
Stand outside the painted lines
I started feeling myself burning
Not gonna take this slow
Burn this city to the ground
Not gonna let this go
Let your ego tear you down
It's not consensual
Choke on whispers as you drown
So antisocial
With violent principlesNever question what's inside you
Never try to find out why
When I was standing right beside you
Lost in hate with sharpened knives
Not about to lose this fight
Dancing on my grave this time
I started feeling myself fallingNot gonna take this slow
Burn this city to the ground
Not gonna let this go
Let your ego tear you down
It's not consensual
Choke on whispers as you drown
So antisocial
With violent principlesWe isolate
So it's easier to hate
Just can't relate
We need pills to sedate
Never gonna let me out of this fucked up life
Never gonna let me out of this fucked up life
Not gonna take this slow
Burn this city to the ground
Not gonna let this go
Let your ego tear you down
It's not consensual
Choke on whispers as you drown
So antisocial
With violent principles
Not gonna take this slow
Burn this city to the ground
Not gonna let this go
Let your ego tear you down
It's not consensual
Choke on whispers as you drown
So antisocial
With violent principles