A&E Announce ‘Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne’ Special

Ozzy Osbourne's led a colorful life, one that will go under further examination with the upcoming A&E Network special Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne. The show is part of the network's Biography series, and will premiere on Labor Day (Sept. 7) at 9PM ET/PT.

According to the network description, Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne traces Ozzy’s life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Black Sabbath and successful Grammy Award-winning solo career, to one of rock’s elder statesman and a lovable 21st century television dad."

The documentary spans two hours, reflecting how Ozzy continued to reinvent himself throughout his career. In addition to Ozzy himself reflecting on his successes and failures, the documentary also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as Osbourne's friends and peers, Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis and Post Malone among others. Osbourne also addresses his recent Parkinson's diagnosis during the documentary in never-before-seen interview footage.

Watch a preview for the Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne installment below.

A&E also has another music-related Biography installment coming Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 9PM ET/PT as Biography: I Want My MTV airs, looking back at the rise of the popular music video channel in the '80s. The special includes interviews with the network's founders and VJ's, artists and journalists and includes rarely seen archival footage and outtakes, including an interview with David Bowie that never made it to broadcast TV. Among those interviewed include Billy Idol, Pat Benatar, Nancy Wilson, Sting, Annie Lennox, Fab Five Freddy, Norman Lear and Darryl "DMC" McDaniels.

Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Preview Clip