Take a look at Aerosmith's Joe Perry's $4.5 million home, which features a guitar-shaped pool, for sale in Massachusetts.

Joe Perry's seven-acre property has beautiful views of the surrounding pond and marsh that are sure to fill you with "Sweet Emotion." The Aerosmith guitarist has extraordinary taste, which you can see by looking at his $4.5 million Massachusetts home that's currently for sale.

Get our free mobile app

See Photos of Aerosmith Guitarist Joe Perry's $4.5 Million Massachusetts Home Look at Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry's $4.5 million home for sale in Massachusetts, which includes gorgeous views, a guitar shaped pool, a home gym and more!