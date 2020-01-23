On Wednesday (Jan. 22), Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer was physically barred from entering the band's rehearsal in Los Angeles — where the group is preparing for the 2020 Grammy Awards — by a pair of security guards.

It's the latest development in a chain of events that began when Kramer filed suit against his longtime rock outfit earlier this week. The drummer, who hadn't been performing with Aerosmith while recovering from some injuries, claimed he wasn't allowed back in the group ahead of a scheduled Grammys performance. On Tuesday (Jan. 21), the band confirmed the appearance would go on without him.

The following day, a judge rejected Kramer's legal attempt to rejoin the act. The court sided with Aerosmith, explaining, "Given that Kramer has not played with the band in six months and the dearth of available rehearsal time before the upcoming performances, Kramer has not shown a realistic alternative course of action sufficient to protect the band's business interests."

But, going by a subsequent statement Wednesday from Kramer, he was sent the Aerosmith's full rehearsal schedule just last week (Jan. 18). He said he flew to L.A. the next day in preparation for the band practice. However, when he showed up to rehearse, security guards prevented him from entering the practice space.

TMZ obtained a video of the incident — watch it down toward the bottom of this page.

This week, fellow percussionist Mike Portnoy questioned Aerosmith's dedication to Kramer. "Where's the loyalty?" he asked Eddie Trunk during a radio appearance. "You've seen [them] recently. Joey seemed — maybe he's not the way he was … but he seemed like he was pulling his weight."

Statement of Joey Kramer - Jan. 22, 2020

Although I’m extremely disappointed by the Judge’s ruling today, I respect it. I knew filing a lawsuit was a bit of an uphill battle considering that the corporate documents don’t reference any process for a band member returning from an injury or illness. However, the band waited until January 15th to tell me that they weren’t letting me play at the awards ceremonies this week. I can hold my head high knowing that I did the right thing – to fight for my right to celebrate the band’s success that I have dedicated the better part of my life to helping build. The truth speaks for itself. Ever since I injured my foot last August and went through many hours of physical therapy to heal, not once did the band in its entirety offer to rehearse with me. That is a fact. I was also sent the full rehearsal schedule on January 18th and flew to LA the next day to rehearse and have many texts and emails stating the band can’t wait for my return. That’s also a fact. When I showed up to rehearse, I was greeted by two security guards who prohibited me from entering as you can see in the video clip. The band’s offer to allow me to participate in this week’s MusiCares and Grammy celebrations for red carpet photo ops only, is appreciated; however, with a fill-in drummer playing on stage at two events honoring our collective musical contributions, it is extremely hurtful to me. I am a professional musician who is eager to return to my rightful place with Aerosmith. I want to thank my fans for the incredible outpouring of support and for sharing my goal of taking my place on stage as one of the five founding members of Aerosmith and continuing to play the music I love.

Joey Kramer Denied Entry at Aerosmith Band Practice - Jan. 22, 2020