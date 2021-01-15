AFI Drop Two New Songs Ahead of 2021 Album, Explore Contrasting Light + Dark Moods
AFI are back with two new songs, "Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles" as they prepare to release a new album in 2021.
It's been three years since the group released The Missing Man, a five-song 2018 EP, and this next full length will be their first since AFI (The Blood Album) came out in 2017. As is expected given AFI's rich history of evolution, there's a diametric approach on the new tracks — "Twisted Tongues" is marked by a dark, gothic atmosphere while "Escape From Los Angeles" is more pop-driven despite the somewhat despondent lyrical aim.
“As I recall, ‘Twisted Tongues’ came of the Blood era and was the first piece of music we explored on the new album, said frontman Davey Havok (via Consequence of Sound). "The dreaminess of the music lyrically inspired themes of unforeseen severance. It is a pining song of being set adrift by those who once feigned to share the same anchors."
Reflecting on the other new song, the singer offered, “Los Angeles, like most of my loves, is imbued with a darkness and radiance. Musically, 'Escape from Los Angeles called for my own vantage to this classic theme of the city’s dichotomous allure."
"Anyone who knows our catalog knows that no two records really sit together," added guitarist Jade Puget. "Some sit a little closer, maybe. We do certain things, just by virtue of who we are, that are consistent, but those things come about organically."
Listen to both songs toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics for each directly below.
AFI, "Escape From Los Angeles" Lyrics
Ride the black cloud over the west coast
I fell from like Morning Son
You were breathing black clouds laced with the west coast
You got high enough to try to
Find your way out to and out of Los Angeles
Find your way out to and out of Los Angeles
You came to find reigns under the west coast
After hours, in heavy showers of play
Under red waves hoping you might choke
As you knew, well you must hurt to
Find your way out to and out of Los Angeles
Find your way out to and out of Los Angeles
They must not hear what you are about to say
Or we may never gеt away
Come close, whisper, if you arе about to say
“I’ve gotta get out of L.A."
“I’ve gotta get out of L.A."
“I’ve gotta get out of L.A."
“I’ve gotta get out of L.A."
“I’ve gotta get out of L.A."
AFI, "Twisted Tongues" Lyrics
We watched the world
Turn itself backward
Now, in reverse
You spit out big words
Over a low sun
Undo the undone
You talk in twisted tongues
Of an absolving curse
You talk in twisted tongues
I whisper in reverse
You tore us out
We turned it inward
Upon my mouth
You spat your big words
Over a low sun
Undo the undone
You talk in twisted tongues
Of an absolving curse
You talk in twisted tongues
I whisper in reverse
You ask the moon and stars
Because there's no one else
You ask the moon and stars
I whisper to myself
You talk in twisted tongues
Of an absolving curse
You talk in twisted tongues
I whisper in reverse
You talk in twisted tongues
I whisper in reverse
No other details have emerged regarding AFI's forthcoming 11th studio album, but the band vows more announcements will be coming soon.
AFI, "Escape From Los Angeles" Music Video
AFI, "Twisted Tongues"
2021's Most Anticipated Rock + Metal Albums