AFI are back with two new songs, "Twisted Tongues" and "Escape From Los Angeles" as they prepare to release a new album in 2021.

It's been three years since the group released The Missing Man, a five-song 2018 EP, and this next full length will be their first since AFI (The Blood Album) came out in 2017. As is expected given AFI's rich history of evolution, there's a diametric approach on the new tracks — "Twisted Tongues" is marked by a dark, gothic atmosphere while "Escape From Los Angeles" is more pop-driven despite the somewhat despondent lyrical aim.

“As I recall, ‘Twisted Tongues’ came of the Blood era and was the first piece of music we explored on the new album, said frontman Davey Havok (via Consequence of Sound). "The dreaminess of the music lyrically inspired themes of unforeseen severance. It is a pining song of being set adrift by those who once feigned to share the same anchors."

Reflecting on the other new song, the singer offered, “Los Angeles, like most of my loves, is imbued with a darkness and radiance. Musically, 'Escape from Los Angeles called for my own vantage to this classic theme of the city’s dichotomous allure."

"Anyone who knows our catalog knows that no two records really sit together," added guitarist Jade Puget. "Some sit a little closer, maybe. We do certain things, just by virtue of who we are, that are consistent, but those things come about organically."

Listen to both songs toward the bottom of the page and read the lyrics for each directly below.

AFI, "Escape From Los Angeles" Lyrics

Ride the black cloud over the west coast

I fell from like Morning Son

You were breathing black clouds laced with the west coast

You got high enough to try to Find your way out to and out of Los Angeles

Find your way out to and out of Los Angeles You came to find reigns under the west coast

After hours, in heavy showers of play

Under red waves hoping you might choke

As you knew, well you must hurt to Find your way out to and out of Los Angeles

Find your way out to and out of Los Angeles They must not hear what you are about to say

Or we may never gеt away

Come close, whisper, if you arе about to say

“I’ve gotta get out of L.A."

“I’ve gotta get out of L.A." “I’ve gotta get out of L.A."

“I’ve gotta get out of L.A."

“I’ve gotta get out of L.A."

AFI, "Twisted Tongues" Lyrics

We watched the world

Turn itself backward

Now, in reverse

You spit out big words

Over a low sun

Undo the undone You talk in twisted tongues

Of an absolving curse

You talk in twisted tongues

I whisper in reverse You tore us out

We turned it inward

Upon my mouth

You spat your big words

Over a low sun

Undo the undone You talk in twisted tongues

Of an absolving curse

You talk in twisted tongues

I whisper in reverse You ask the moon and stars

Because there's no one else

You ask the moon and stars

I whisper to myself You talk in twisted tongues

Of an absolving curse

You talk in twisted tongues

I whisper in reverse You talk in twisted tongues

I whisper in reverse

No other details have emerged regarding AFI's forthcoming 11th studio album, but the band vows more announcements will be coming soon.

AFI, "Escape From Los Angeles" Music Video

AFI, "Twisted Tongues"