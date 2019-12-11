Against Me! Announce 2020 U.S. Tour With Stef Chura
Against Me! will hit the road once again in 2020, invading the U.S. as winter turns into spring. The soon-to-be-legendary punk band are also working on a new album, which will be their follow-up to 2016’s Shape Shift With Me.
Frontwoman Laura Jane Grace most recently released her debut solo album, Bought to Rot, in 2018, but the musician’s focus is once again on Against Me! The Florida four-piece is currently in the writing process for their eighth studio album, which does not yet have a projected release date.
Against Me!’s 2020 tour will begin March 11 in Holyoke, Mass. and continue until April 4 in Atlantic City, N.J. Stef Chura has been tapped as support for the full tour, minus the Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival gig.
Check out the full list of 2020 tour dates, along with Against Me!’s remaining 2019 shows, below.
March 11 – Holyoke, Mass. @ Gateway City Arts
March 12 – Portland, Maine @ Port City Music Hall
March 13 – Pawtucket, R.I. @ The Met
March 14 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
March 17 – State College, Pa. @ Re//Bar
March 18 – Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
March 19 – Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry
March 20 – Durham, N.C. @ Motorco Music Hall
March 21 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel
March 22 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground, Fillmore Charlotte
Mach 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room
March 25 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ Backyard Stage at St. Aug.
March 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Social
March 27 – Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar
March 28 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
March 29 – New Orleans, La. @ Republic NOLA
March 31 – Jackson, Miss. @ Duling Hall
April 01 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
April 02 – Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt
April 04 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival *No Stef Chura
