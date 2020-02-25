Against Me! + Baroness Announce Spring Co-Headline Tour

The spring will bring one of the more interesting tour pairings of the year, as rockers Against Me! and progressive sludge rockers Baroness will be uniting for a co-headline tour.

The trek launches May 1 in Detroit, starting in the Midwest and heading westward before circling back through the U.S. and concluding in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania at the end of the month. Support on the tour will come from Destroy Boys and Drug Church, who will be playing select dates on the run.

Baroness' John Baizley says, "It’s extremely exciting to get back out on the road in the U.S., this time with our friends in Against Me! We love tours that offer this much variety of sound. While our styles or sound may differ, we share some background in common. Our two bands originate from the deeply Southern U.S., we’re both products of the independent/DIY community and as we’ve grown, we’ve both worked tirelessly to maintain an ever-evolving independent and creative spirit.”

He continued, "When we were a very young band, we looked up to and admired Against Me! In ’04, or ’05, I remember our vehicle breaking down in Gainesville, Fla. While we were struggling in vain to fix a road-worn vehicle, we ran into Against Me! (whom we did not know at the time). After hearing our troubles, and without a moment’s hesitation, they helped an out-of-town band of strangers fix their vehicle and get back out on the road. From that day forward, I’ve had a profound respect for the band… we cannot wait to get on tour with them."

The fan pre-sale starts tomorrow (Feb. 26) at 10AM local time with the password AM2020, while the general public on sale date will be this Friday (Feb. 28) at 10AM local time. See all of the stops listed below.

In addition, Against Me! recently booked another spring tour leg preceding their run with Baroness. That starts on March 11 in Holyoke, Massachusetts and and runs into early April before they get a breather ahead of the Baroness run. The support act for that run will be Stef Chura.

See all the dates listed below and for all Against Me! ticketing info, head here. Meanwhile, Baroness are surrounding the run with Australian, Japanese and European dates. See their full tour schedule here.

Against Me! are also currently working on their follow-up to 2016's Shape Shift With Me, while Baroness continue promoting last year's standout release, Gold & Grey.

Against Me! Headline Tour



March 11 – Holyoke, Mass. @ Gateway City Arts *

March 12 – Portland, Maine @ Port City Music Hall *

March 13 – Pawtucket, R.I. @ The Met *

March 14 – Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground *

March 17 – State College, Pa. @ Re//Bar *

March 18 – Millvale, Pa. @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

March 19 – Richmond, Va. @ The Broadberry *

March 20 – Durham, N.C. @ Motorco Music Hall *

March 21 – Asheville, N.C. @ The Orange Peel *

March 22 – Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground, Fillmore Charlotte *

March 24 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Culture Room *

March 25 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ Backyard Stage at St. Aug. *

March 26 – Orlando, Fla. @ The Social *

March 27 – Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar *

March 28 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall *

March 29 – New Orleans, La. @ Republic NOLA *

March 31 – Jackson, Miss. @ Duling Hall *

April 01 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn *

April 02 – Athens, Ga. @ 40 Watt *

April 04 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ The Atlantic City Beer and Music Festival

Against Me! / Baroness 2020 Tour



May 01 – Detroit, Mich. @ Majestic Theater

May 02 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection ^

May 03 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave / Eagles Club

May 05 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue ^

May 06 – Lawrence, Kan. @ Liberty Hall ^

May 07 – Omaha, Neb. @ Slowdown ^

May 08 – Fort Collins, Colo. @ Washington’s ^

May 10 – Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory Concert House ^

May 11 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox ^

May 12 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre ^

May 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre ^

May 15 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Regency Ballroom ^

May 16 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo #

May 17 – Santa Ana, Calif. @ The Observatory OC #

May 19 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Pressroom #

May 20 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater #

May 22 – Dallas, Texas @ The HiFi Dallas #

May 23 – Houston, Texas @ White Oak Music Hall #

May 24 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theater #

May 26 – Nashville, Texas @ Brooklyn Bowl #

May 27 – Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom #

May 29 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore #

May 30 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater #

* - Stef Churra supporting

^ - Destroy Boys supporting

# - Drug Church supporting