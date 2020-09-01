The Agony Scene Bassist Jay White Has Died

Jay White, bassist for Tulsa, Oklahoma metalcore/melodic death metal group The Agony Scene, has died.

The news was of the bassist's passing was relayed on The Agony Scene's Facebook page, where the band wrote, "It is with extremely heavy hearts that we regretfully inform you all of the passing of our friend and bandmate Jay White. Jay was a uniquely special individual who made a serious impact in his short time on this earth. He was a true force of nature that we will all miss dearly. Rest easy, we love you Jay."

White joined the band in 2016 as the replacement for Chris Rye, who was originally in the band from 2005 through 2008 when The Agony Scene broke up and again in 2013 when they reunited. Despite becoming a member of the band in 2016, White was not featured on the 2018 comeback record, Tormentor. Instead, guitarist Brian Hodges played bass on the album.

No cause of death was provided at press time, but it was known that White had been in hospital care in recent week. A GoFundMe page, which was established on Aug. 22 to aid the musician with medical bills, described the situation, stating, "Over the past two months Jay has been in and out of hospital stays, under strict dialysis treatments, and has most recently nearly met death eternally were it not for the direct action of friends, caregivers, and our community."

"The aim with this campaign is to direct funds to support the caregivers hosting Jay humbly in their home when he is released from OSU Medical Center," the statement continued, in part.

Our condolences to the White family and all of Jay's friends, bandmates and acquaintances.